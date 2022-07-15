5 best plays from VCT Masters: Copenhagen Group Stage

The best teams in Valorant have arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the start of the next VCT international tournament, VCT Masters: Copenhagen. The group stage has seen eight teams go against each other so they can climb towards the playoffs. Teams are ready to battle each other to earn the title of the top team in the world.

The VCT Masters Copenhagen began on July 10, starting with the group stage. The participating team did not shy away from showing their top performances throughout the matches, which made for some exciting crowds.

With the group stage ending on July 13, the community has witnessed some of the best clip-worthy plays on camera, which is necessary to point out so the Valorant fan base can remember.

Recap - 5 best plays at VCT Masters: Copenhagen

With the group stage over on July 13, viewers have some insight into the insane plays of participating teams in the ongoing VCT tournament. Fans can always refer to the VODs on YouTube to go back and check out these fabulous clips by some of the best players in the world.

1) Marved's Omen 3K on Haven - KRU vs OpTic Gaming

Marverd is easily one of the most mechanically gifted players in the Valorant professional scene. Seeing him pull off a magnificent 3k on the Haven C site against KRU Esports resulted in a very natural, awe reaction from the fans watching.

Marved successfully clutched the round, going 10-2 against KRU Esports, sealing the round for OpTic.

2) BlackWiz's Omen 2k with a specter on Split - Xerxia vs Northeption

The XIA vs NTH matchup had some of the tensest moments ever, these situations from the said match could easily make up for the list, but surely it will not be the same as BlackWiz's phenomenal Specter play.

Even though BlackWiz had to drop the weapon to pick up a Vandal for a third kill, he pulled off an insane play with the SMG in hand.

The Northeption successfully took the round after taking heaven control phenomenally on the A site on Split, thanks to BlackWiz's exceptional skills with the Specter.

3) aspas 4k on Fracture OpTic Gaming vs LOUD

aspas always proves to be a gorgeous rusher when taking site control with extreme confidence. In the sixth round against OpTic Gaming on Fracture, aspas successfully and almost singlehandedly cleared out the B site with his grenades, Ultimate and gun skills.

Even though Yay was the one with the entry fragging luck, aspas shortly followed the kill with his phenomenal 4k, which led to LOUD securing the particular round.

4) Surf 1v2 post plant hold off Haven Xerxia vs Northeption

Once again, the XIA vs NTH match-up had its insane moment with Surf clutching out a 1v2 with positioning and a little luck on his side. XIA had the Spike planted down on the C site of Haven. With all the quick trades between the two teams, Surf was the solo member alive from XIA in a post-plant situation against two members of NTH.

Surf got the first clean kill on C-long and traded by JoxJo, yet luck favored XIA as NTH could not defuse the Spike by a few milliseconds.

5) ardiis' 3k on Ascent - Northeption vs FunPlus Phoenix

On match point against NTH, ardiis shone with the Chamber ult. He picked two NTH members on B-Main, followed by his quick teleport back to CT. He was god-like with his abilities.

He soon picked another player by Market and got traded, but the damage was done for the Northeption. adriis' exceptional Chamber use boosted their chances already.

Although he was shut down by the end of the round, it is important to note how decisive he was with his picks. The aggression was measured on ardiis' side. It is one of the best Chamber plays in VCT: Copenhagen yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far