5 best Valorant agents in 2021

There are currently seventeen agents in Valorant for players to choose from. These Radiant agents have their own special abilities that one can use to influence the round and win the matches. The agents also have their own interconnected backstories that make up Valorant's lore.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We know you loved the Yoru updates, but let’s take a minute to review some others on the Agent roster. @RiotMEMEMEMEME is here with your December State of the Agents: riot.com/32ywjQo We know you loved the Yoru updates, but let’s take a minute to review some others on the Agent roster. @RiotMEMEMEMEME is here with your December State of the Agents: riot.com/32ywjQo https://t.co/QvuCOgTvig

This article looks at the agents that were most favored and picked during the course of the year. Although team composition and map choices affect what agents are picked, some of these are viable in almost all team compositions.

Looking at the five best agents of 2021 in Valorant

Riot regularly provides patches for their game and these, at times, include nerfs and buffs to the agents. Notably, this depends on their abilities and pick rate. These changes affect how the community plays the agent.

For example, Yoru is due to receive a massive rework that will hopefully make it a viable duelist.

5 Valorant agents that have been the best in 2021

1) Killjoy

Killjoy brings an arsenal of toys and equipment that provides information and opportunities for players to hold on to any site and quickly punish a misstep. The German sentinel joined the Valorant roster with Act II and was even banned for a significant amount of time from the competitive scene due to an exploit.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Killjoy here! Arcane is almost out and I needed to share my excitement somewhere. Soooo, I installed a harmless, minor, teensy-weensy little security bypass so I can do some posting on this account. See you soon! ❤️ Killjoy here! Arcane is almost out and I needed to share my excitement somewhere. Soooo, I installed a harmless, minor, teensy-weensy little security bypass so I can do some posting on this account. See you soon! ❤️ https://t.co/9IyNfpCLef

Despite facing recent nerfs, Killjoy has enjoyed a healthy pick rate of 43% at the recently concluded Valorant Champions 2021 and more than 50% win rate overall.

2) Jett

The fastest in the Valorant Roster, Jett is one of the most popular duelists and was the most picked agent at the Valorant Champions 2021. She can easily wreak havoc and carve open the site for her team to invade.

Jett provides flashy plays with her updrafts and dashes, picking off enemies and moving away to reset. Recently, Team Acend's cNed played an exceptional Jett match against Gambit on Icebox in the grand finals of Valorant Champions 2021 .

3) Viper

nAts' display on Breeze in the final of Valorant Champions 2021 showcased the potential and efficiency of Viper. Initially, however, Viper was one of the worst agents in the game and received a number of significant buffs.

Viper abilities can be used skilfully to hold off a site and ruthlessly counter anyone who carelessly pokes their nose through the agent's abilities. In recent times, the agent has finally recovered to a healthy pick and win rate.

4) Sova

Possibly the best reconnaissance agent in the game, Sova is the perfect hunter to stop pushes or scout a site before a push. His ultimate ability can be used to flush out enemies or stop a plant.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

"Wherever they run, I will find them."

#VALORANT SOVA /// Russia"Wherever they run, I will find them." SOVA /// Russia"Wherever they run, I will find them."#VALORANT https://t.co/PGVmZMXNLh

The agent had a number of exceptional showings at the Valorant Champions 2021. With a varied set of tools at his disposal, Sova has remained one of the strongest agents since the release of the game.

5) Sage

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT

"Let them try to get through me."

#VALORANT SAGE /// China"Let them try to get through me." SAGE /// China"Let them try to get through me."#VALORANT https://t.co/zJMeaaUi2P

Sage is the mighty healer of the Valorant Protocol who can either set the tone of a round with her slow orbs and walls or sustain her teammates by healing them. Although recent nerfs have lessened her pick rate, Sage still remains a strong choice for any composition.

Honorable mention - Chamber

The game's latest agent, Chamber, has quickly become a favorite among the community because of his abilities and playmaking prowess. Although he is considered a S-tier agent, the list excluded him because he was released late in the year in November.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul