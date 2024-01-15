A fundamental factor every Valorant player should look for is the right crosshair. Optimal crosshair settings are pivotal for precise, impeccable aim. However, choosing the ideal crosshair for Valorant might take a lot of work as it offers many configuration tweaks for finding the perfect fit.

Hence, in this article, we’ll discuss five of the best Valorant crosshair settings players can use to enhance their performance throughout 2024.

5 best Valorant crosshair settings for 2024

1) aspas' crosshair

aspas is one of the best Jett players in his region (Image via RIOT Games)

Hailing from Brazil, Erick “aspas” Santos is a professional Valorant player and plays for a Chilean organization Leviatán. He’s a fierce duelist best known for his impeccable aim. The way he creates space for his teammates to help them gain entry onto a bomb site is mesmerizing. Moreover, his map awareness, alongside crosshair placement, makes him a tough opponent.

Crosshair color : Cyan (#00FFFF)

: Cyan (#00FFFF) Outlines : On/1/1

: On/1/1 Center Dot : On/1/3

: On/1/3 Crosshair inner lines : Off

: Off Crosshair outer lines : Off

: Off Movement error : Off

: Off Firing error: Off

2) Alfajer's crosshair

Alfajer is the Turkish prodigy and a key member of Fnatic (Image via RIOT Games)

Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder is a Turkish Valorant professional currently part of the European powerhouse Fnatic. He plays the Sentinel role for the team; however, his adaptability as a Duelist can’t be ignored. His exceptional aim is one of the reasons for his dominance as a Sentinel player.

He is also well known for clever setups in bomb sites, enough to outplay any enemy team. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Alfajer opened up about his role as a Sentinel in the team and what sets him apart from other players with the same role.

Crosshair color : White (#FFFFFF)

: White (#FFFFFF) Outlines : On/1/1

: On/1/1 Center Dot: On/1/2

On/1/2 Crosshair inner lines : Off

: Off Crosshair outer lines : Off

: Off Movement error : Off

: Off Firing error: Off

3) Tenz's crosshair

Tenz is a key member of the Sentinel team (Image via RIOT Games)

Tysen “TenZ” Ngo is a Canadian professional Valorant player who plays for the North American powerhouse Sentinels. With his impeccable aim, he quickly became one of the prominent figures in the competitive scene. His mechanical skills are regarded as unparalleled.

Tenz’s shift from professional CS:GO to Valorant was the pinnacle of his career. He’s best known for exceptional plays with agents like Jett and Chamber. Players should check his other settings to enhance their gameplay.

Crosshair color : Cyan (#00FFFF)

: Cyan (#00FFFF) Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot : Off

: Off Crosshair inner lines : On/0.8/4/2/2

: On/0.8/4/2/2 Crosshair outer lines : Off

: Off Movement error : Off

: Off Firing error: Off

4) MaKo’s Crosshair

MaKo is best known for his clutch plays (Image via RIOT Games)

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan is part of the Korean powerhouse DRX, usually playing controller. His utility usage for executing bomb sites is unbeatable. His map awareness helps him to smoke off the exact corners and angles. He's also known for being calm and composed in clutch. Despite being a controller, his mechanical skills are remarkable.

Crosshair color : Green (#00FF00)

: Green (#00FF00) Outlines : On

: On Center Dot : Off

: Off Crosshair inner lines : On/1/4/2/3

: On/1/4/2/3 Crosshair outer lines : Off

: Off Movement error : Off

: Off Firing error: Off

5) demon1 Crosshair

demon1 is one of the best duelists of his generation (Image via RIOT Games)

Hailing from the United States, Max “Demon1” Mazanov is an absolute beast when it comes to crosshair placement and hitting headshots. He’s presently a star player on the NRG roster and loves to play duelists like Jett and Chamber. He received the MVP award in the Valorant Champions 2023 for his exceptional performance during the tournament.

Despite using high sensitivity, he’s best known for precise aim alongside his game sense. He can adapt aggressive and passive playstyles according to his team. This immense adaptability sets him apart from other Valorant pros.

Crosshair color : White (#FFFFFF)

: White (#FFFFFF) Outlines : On/1/1

: On/1/1 Center Dot : Off

: Off Crosshair inner lines : On/1/3/1/2

: On/1/3/1/2 Crosshair outer lines : Off

: Off Movement error : Off

: Off Firing error: Off

That sums up the five best crosshair settings players can have in 2024 if they’re stuck in lower ELOs. However, no fixed crosshair settings can assist in escaping any particular ELO slump. Hence, they can tweak the settings until they find the crosshair that makes them comfortable.

For more news and guides related to Valorant, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.