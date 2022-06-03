5 Best Valorant pros who play as Neon in Episode 4 Act 3

Neon is one of the newer agents on the Valorant agent roster. Having made it to the game in January, Neon is already sending shockwaves just like her "sparky" personality. According to lore, Neon was the 19th agent to join the Valorant Protocol after Chamber. Although she does have some sour history with the Frenchman, it was on his recommendation that Brimstone agreed to take Neon in.

As a duelist, Neon has abilities that allow her to concuss players. The only drawback is that Neon can concuss her teammates too. Her first ability, known as the Relay Bolt, involves using the concussion grenade. This ability comes in handy when trying to check corners and enter unchartered territory. Interestingly enough, this grenade can hit two surfaces before detonating, thereby making it easy for players to check two opposite corners at the same time.

Her second ability, called Fast Lane, is nothing but a wall of bioelectricity. Earlier, this wall could do damage to anyone passing through. However, this feature has been removed for the time being. Her signature ability, known as High Gear, allows her to run at high speeds for a short duration of time. Players can also trigger a slide during this run, which resets after two kills.

Finally, with her ultimate ability — called Overdrive — active, Neon shoots a stream of electricity through her hands. If used correctly, this ability can mow down the enemy team without remorse.

Riot has also opened up about some potential tweaks to her abilities.

Neon is a fairly new agent; hence, not many players have used her that much in professional tournaments and matches. That said, here's a list of 5 professional Valorant players who've been using Neon in recent tournaments.

5 Professional Valorant players who play Neon

5) Aaro "hoody"

Aaro Peltokangas is a young, professional Valorant player hailing from the country of Finland. He's currently a part of the G2 Esports roster. hoody made a name for himself in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before making a shift to Valorant.

Prior to moving to G2 Esports, hoody used to play for a Finnish team known as HAVU Gaming.

Although he prefers Sage, hoody can be equally devastating while playing as Neon. In the past 3 months, he's played as Neon in a good number of games, maintaining an average combat score of 235.00.

4) Doğukan "QutionerX"

Doğukan Dural is another young Valorant professional player. He's currently an active member of the BBL Esports team. QutionerX comes from Turkey and joined the BBL Esports team in late 2021.

Before making his way to BBL, QutionerX was a part of an esports team known as Kafalar Esports. His Neon pro plays are noteworthy, and he can be absolutely ruthless with the agent when under pressure.

As Neon, QutionerX has been able to maintain an average combat score of 246.67, which shows how good he is with the agent.

3) Dom "soulcas"

Dom Sulcas is a current member of Team Liquid. Like most Valorant pros, soulcas also made a name for himself in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before making the switch to the shooter developed by Riot Games.

soulcas is absolutely devastating when it comes to playing with agents like Neon. His knowledge of the game, in general, makes him deadly, and with an agent like Neon, he's even deadlier.

Based upon the current data, soulcas has an average combat score of 181.80 while playing as Neon.

2) Jason "f0rsakeN"

Jason Susanto is an Indonesian pro currently playing as a part of the Paper Rex roster. Before moving to Valorant, f0rsakeN made a mark in the Counter-Strike Global: Offensive scene.

Interestingly enough, f0rsakeN is one of the very few players who use Neon as one of his main agents in the game. He also maintains an average combat score of 245.50.

It would be wrong to judge f0rsakeN just on the basis of numbers. This is because he's got an impeccable sense of the maps in Valorant, which gives him an additional edge over other players while using Neon.

Paper Rex and f0rsakeN have had a wonderful run in the past couple of months, and given his current form, one can easily say that f0rsakeN is at his best right now.

1) Victor "Victor"

Victor Wong, from America, is another professional player who uses Neon as his main agent in Valorant. Victor, like most others on this list, first made an impact in the world of Counter Strike-Global Offensive while being a part of teams like Swole Patrol and eUnited.

As Neon, Victor maintains an average combat score of 208.56. However, he's equally deadly while playing agents like Raze and Yoru. Victor is currently a part of the OpTic Gaming Valorant roster.

