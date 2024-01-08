5 easiest Valorant Agents for Overwatch 2 players (2024)

Valorant has secured its place as one of the best 5v5 FPS in the gaming scene ever since its arrival. Even in 2024, it boasts a huge player base, and many FPS enthusiasts, especially Overwatch 2 players worldwide, are still dialing in on the hype. While there are differences, having a plethora of characters with their own set of distinctive abilities is what makes it resonate with the Overwatch 2 players.

Hence, if some Overwatch 2 players still wonder what Agents they should try in 2024, the wait ends here as we discuss five of the easiest Valorant Agents to try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Sage to Omen, here are the easiest Valorant Agents for Overwatch 2 players to try in 2024

1) Sage

Sage is one of the first Sentinel introduced in the game. (Image via Riot Games)

Hailing from China, Sage is the first ever Sentinel who was available to play since the beta version of Valorant. Players from Overwatch can relate to this Agent as her ability kit allows her to construct a wall like Mei and heal teammates like other support characters.

Sage players tend to have a passive playstyle, similar to the Support players of Overwatch 2, as their main role is to heal their teammates. At the same time, her basic abilities, such as Barrier Orb and Slow Orb, bolster the defense.

Through Barrier Orb, she can block off enemy sight, while the Slow Orb decreases enemy movement speed. Besides, the best part is that Sage can use her ultimate to revive a teammate, which is quite similar to Mercy’s Resurrect.

2) Raze

Raze is one of the most picked Duelist Agents in the game. (Image via Riot Games)

Overwatch 2 is well-known for its impeccable character movements. As a player who focuses more on movement rather than raw aiming, Raze is a must-try Agent. This Brazilian Duelist typically finds herself in most team compositions due to her ability to satchel in or out of any place. Junkrat players from Overwatch 2 can resonate with this agent as they both have similar aggressive playstyle.

Raze’s Boom Bot is very easy to deploy as it goes in a straight line and bounces off any walls in her path. It can be used to check tight corners before getting into an aim fight with the enemy. On the other hand, her kit includes a grenade that can be tossed over walls or at an angle to clear out a certain area.

Furthermore, her Blast Packs allow her to satchel around the map and get to the higher grounds smoothly. It’ll be easier for the Overwatch 2 players to use this Agent as they’re already familiar with Junkrat’s Knockback Mine. On the other hand, her ultimate Showstopper does AoE damage similar to Junrat’s RIP-Tyre.

3) Sova

Sova is one of the first Initiators in the game. (Image via Riot Games)

Being one of the first Initiators since the beta season of Valorant, Sova is one of the easiest agents Overwatch 2 players can try at the beginning of their Valorant journey. Moreover, much like Hanzo, he can reveal the location of his adversaries with his Recon Dart. Hence, he’s a must-try Agent for the Hanzo mains.

As mentioned earlier, Sova’s signature ability allows him to reveal the enemy’s whereabouts. This Russian archer also has an Owl Drone that can recon a specific area. On the other hand, his Shock Dart is easy to utilize as it can be bounced off walls to clear inaccessible angles.

Furthermore, his ultimate also has a resemblance with Hanzo’s, as the energy blast pierces through walls and gives significant damage to his rivals.

4) Killjoy

Killjoy is a German Sentinel Agent. (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy is one of the deadliest Sentinel in Valorant. This German Agent is equipped with numerous fancy gadgets that can cause a nuisance on the battlefield. Players who main Tobjorn from Overwatch 2 will be thrilled to see her turret and other abilities in Valorant. However, the sad part is that players can’t repair the turrets.

This inventor from Germany is quite the expert in holding a bomb site. Being a Sentinel, her kit includes an Alarm Bot that alerts her and her teammates whenever the enemy is within its range. Her Nanoswarm grenades are easy to place and act as an extra line of defense whenever the oppositions want to enter the bomb site.

Placing her turrets is simple; just position them out of sight from enemies for decent damage. Furthermore, her ultimate is one of the deadliest and proved to be one of the most effective in capturing or retaking a bomb site.

5) Omen

Omen is one of the easiest Controller Agents to play in the game. (Image via Riot Games)

Omen, the Phantom of Man and Memory, is one of the best Controller Agents available in Riot’s 5v5 shooter. If a player prioritizes positioning and holding odd angles over raw aim fights, then he’s the perfect choice for them. Reaper mains can resonate with him the most; he possesses the same teleporting ability as Omen.

Additionally, Omen has smoke that can block an enemy’s vision for 15 seconds. His Paranoia is one of the deadliest abilities ever, since it can blind adversaries and deafen enemies to make them unaware of their surroundings. As a starter, it’ll be easier for players to learn the smokes as they can see the map layout while using the smoke.

The ultimate, From the Shadows, allows him to teleport to any location on the map. Since Omen is also about positioning, Overwatch 2 players might use the Shrouded step to position themselves beyond generic angles.

So, that concludes the list of easiest Valorant Agents that an Overwatch player can try in 2024.