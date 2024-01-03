5 easiest Valorant Agents for Counter-Strike players (2024)

What sets Valorant apart from other multiplayer shooters is its vast roster of characters, providing different abilities to the player and allowing for much experimentation. However, one game that comes close to being similar to it is Counter-Strike.

Riot Games' tactical shooter is extremely similar to Counter-Strike, wherein two teams of five go against each other. One of these teams plants a bomb while the other tries to prevent that or defuses it. The guns and the gunplay are also alike, indicating that Valorant clearly took some inspiration from Valve's iconic first-person shooter.

Many Counter-Strike fans and pros have tried to get into Riot's tactical shooter since its launch. Although Valorant's Agent roster may seem daunting, some can be fully excelled with. Below is a list of five of the easiest Agents for Counter-Strike players to try.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The easiest Valorant Agents for Counter-Strike players in 2024

1) Brimstone

Brimstone comes under the Controller category and is among the Agents available during Valorant's beta phase. His abilities allow him to block the enemy's line of sight, allowing for a safer entry for his teammates. Brimstone also has some abilities that are mainly used for defense or stalling.

As a Controller Agent, Brimstone is the easiest out of the lot. With him, players can use their smokes on the exact part of the map they want, which is visible on his small display screen. His Incendiary is simple to use and highly similar to Counter-Strike's, while his Stim Beacon and Orbital Strike are simple to use as well.

2) KAY/O

KAY/O is categorized as an Initiator and was the 16th Agent added to the game. His abilities let him flash enemies, which contribute to getting kills. He also has equipment that can nullify the enemies' abilities for a short period and, in turn, provide information about their whereabouts.

When it comes to the Initiators, KAY/O might be the one Agent where Counter-Strike players will feel at home. His FLASH/drive has the exact mechanic as the flashbangs, wherein the player can either throw them very far or just lightly toss them. His FRAG/ment is essentially a Molotov, whereas the ZERO/point is a straightforward utility.

3) Reyna

Reyna, a Duelist, was the first Agent to be released alongside Valorant's full launch. Her abilities allow for extreme aggression, and she is one of the only self-sufficient Agents in the game. The only part where Reyna fails is the lack of supportive utility for her teammates.

Among all the Duelists, Reyna is the simplest one to play. Her impact in a match is purely based on how good the player's aim is, which could be a double-edged sword. Counter-Strike players are considered slightly better and more consistent at their aim, so an Agent like Reyna is the best choice for them.

4) Phoenix

Phoenix also comes under the Duelist group of Valorant's Agents and has been a part of the game since its beta phase. His abilities make him a mix between an Initiator and a Duelist, as he can use his flashes to help his team get kills more easily. Phoenix is also one of the few Agents in the game who can heal himself.

Many Valorant players start with Phoenix due to his simple ability kit. The only thing players need to get used to is his Curveball, as it can also lead to accidental flashes to the teammates. However, if Phoenix players were to mess up and lose HP (Health Points), they could always use the signature ability, Hot Hands, to heal.

5) Deadlock

Deadlock is the latest Sentinel released in Valorant and the 22nd Agent released in the game. Her abilities let her anchor a site by herself while allowing her to be a bit aggressive.

Out of all the Sentinels, Deadlock might be the most questionable in the game. However, her abilities are extremely simple to use. The GravNet is essentially a grenade that makes the affected enemies crouch, while her Barrier Mesh is just a transparent wall.

The only utility that is difficult to get value from is her ultimate ability, Annihilation. It requires the player to aim perfectly at the enemy and can also be bounced off the walls. Unfortunately, Deadlock has found little to no success in casual as well as professional matches.