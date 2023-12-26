5 best Valorant Initiators of VCT 2023

Initiators are valuable contributors to a Valorant team, utilizing their unique abilities to gather intelligence, disrupt opponents, and create opportunities. Their proactive approach can set the tone for rounds, significantly impacting match outcomes. The role of such a player requires excellent communication and coordination with the team.

Initiators often possess versatile kits that can adapt to different situations, giving the team the flexibility to adjust their strategy based on the information provided. This adaptability allows for a more dynamic and effective gameplay.

Here are the five best Valorant Initiators of VCT 2023

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Leo, Ethan, and 3 other best Valorant Initiator players of VCT 2023

1) Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Leo "Leo" Jannesson (Image via Liquipedia)

Leo "Leo '' Jannesson is a 19-year-old Valorant player from Sweden who has been an integral part of Fnatic since joining in 2022. His outstanding performance as an Initiator, particularly with Sova in VCT Champions 2023, earned him many fans.

Leo won first place at the VCT EMEA Players of the Year as the best Initiator in that region. In November 2023, he won the Red Bull HG tournament of Valorant by defeating Cloud 9 and concluded the year on a high. The ability to quickly locate enemy positions, even behind walls or boxes, sets him apart. Having the dedication and talent, along with excellent utilization of utility, makes Leo arguably the best Initiator in VCT 2023.

2) Corbin "C0M" Lee

Corbin "C0M" Lee (Image via Liquipedia)

Corbin "C0M'' Lee is a former member of the Evil Geniuses roster. His gameplay in VCT Champions 2023 was highly strategic, well-planned, and precisely executed. During the event, C0M was recognized as the most clutch player, winning several rounds despite being outnumbered.

With an impressive 20 clutches, he was the highest at the tournament, and his clutch rate of 29% was the third-best. C0M's exceptional skills and strategic mind made him a valuable player in VCT 2023.

3) Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold (Image via Liquipedia)

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold is an accomplished American player and NRG's in-game leader. He's renowned for his remarkable performances and exceptional clutching skills with an Initiator. During the VCT Los Angeles Champions tournament, Ethan exhibited his remarkable abilities with a 30% clutch rate, which was second-best, and 14 clutches that were the second-most, behind C0M.

Moreover, Ethan's role as a valuable support player was evident throughout the tournament, as he earned the most assists and had the second-best kill/assist/trade/survival rate. Outstanding gameplay moments testify to Ethan's skill and dedication to the game.

4) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira (Image via Liquipedia)

Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira is a Brazilian player who is currently a part of the LOUD roster. His impressive performance in the gaming arena has captured the attention of many, especially after he proved himself against some of the best Tier 1 Valorant players. Despite playing the role of an Initiator, Cauanzin has already established himself as a fierce competitor in the field.

In just three matches, he secured a remarkable 54 frags and became the MVP after defeating Fnatic in the VCT Champions 2023 Lower bracket by a 2-1 score. This aggression in the game, combined with his skills as an Initiator, makes him a standout in the gaming world. His track record and determination set him apart, making him a valuable player in VCT 2023.

5) Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (Image via Liquipedia)

Kim "stax" Gu-taek is a skilled South Korean Valorant player who plays for DRX. He is famous for his fast reflexes and impressive spray transfer abilities. Being a valuable Initiator for the team, his playstyle also adds a massive attraction to the arena.

During the VCT Champions 2023 Group stage final, stax amazed everyone with his impressive performance playing as Skye and Fade, defeating NAVI (arguably the second-best team in the EMEA region) by getting a massive 51 kills in just three matches.