Paper Rex vs Evil Geniuses - Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Final: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 kicked off on August 6, 2023 with sixteen teams from across the world. There were three representatives from China, four each from the Americas and Pacific League, and five from EMEA. After three weeks of rigorous competition, only two teams, Paper Rex (PRX) from Pacific and Evil Geniuses (EG) from Americas, remain in contention for the title of world champion. The winner will also take home $1,000,000 along with the coveted trophy.

The final match of Valorant Champions 2023 will take place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, in front of a jam-packed audience, projected to be the biggest ever in the short history of the game. Here is everything you need to know going into the match.

PRX vs EG - Who will win Valorant Champions 2023?

Prediction

PRX has been banning Fracture and Ascent for their entire Valorant Champions 2023 run, with an exception of their match against FUT and EG, where the map was picked by the opponents after the first round of bans.

However, considering it was the map where they lost to EG in the last match, PRX will take full advantage of the two bans they get to take Fracture and Ascent off the pool for today's match-up.

With Bind, Haven, Split, Pearl, and Lotus remaining in the pool, it is greatly skewed in Paper Rex's favor. Fracture and Ascent are EG's best maps, while Split, Haven, and Bind are all relatively weaker for the team with less than 36-, 33-, and 43%-win rates respectively in 2023.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, has an 86% win rate on Bind, 85% on Pearl, 75% on Lotus, and 64% on Split. This places PRX in a massive advantage going into the final match of Valorant Champions 2023.

When it comes to player performance, Demon1 and c0m will be the ones to look out for on the EG side, while something, Jinggg, and f0rsakeN will be under the spotlight on the PRX side.

With both teams playing at full potential, Paper Rex should take the series simply based on the advantage the expected map pool gives them.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex and Evil Geniuses have played against each other twice before their Valorant Champions 2023 Grand Final encounter. The recent one was two days ago in the upper final of this tournament, where Paper Rex won 2-1.

Before this, they had faced off in the Lower Final of Masters Tokyo. Evil Geniuses won that series 3-2.

Recent results

Paper Rex has not lost a single match in Valorant Champions 2023. They defeated the likes of KRU Esports, EDward Gaming (EDG), FUT Esports, LOUD and Evil Geniuses to become the first finalists of the tournament.

EG has only lost to PRX at the Valorant Champions 2023. The teams they defeated include DRX, LOUD, EDG, FUT Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix.

Potential lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Evil Geniuses

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Alexander " jawgemo " Mor

" Mor Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Christine "potter" Chi (Head coach)

Livestream details

The match will be streamed in English on the official channel of Valorant Esports on Twitch as well as YouTube. There will also be broadcasts in regional languages available on the respective VCT channels.

Interested readers can also tune into watch-parties hosted by players and streamers. Tarik Celik's stream is extremely popular for the banter and commentary.

Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Evil Geniuses vs. LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

Paper Rex will play against Evil Geniuses on August 26, 2023, at 12 pm PT / 9 pm CEST (next day) / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4 am JST (next day).

