Top 5 Valorant skins every Reyna player must try

In Valorant, Reyna's abilities may initially seem like a mere game mechanic. However, for those who embrace the allure of the Mexican Radiant, harnessing her unique powers isn't just about in-game utility—it's a means of personal expression and domination.

To truly unleash Reyna's potential, one must carefully select the right moment to devour enemy souls, embrace invulnerability, or unleash the fearsome power of the Empress.

This article presents the best Valorant skins for Reyna. From elegant designs to captivating effects, these skins elevate your inventory and symbolize your unwavering dedication to this fierce and prideful agent.

5 best Valorant skins for Reyna mains

Reyna-themed collection (Image via Riot Games)

The selection criteria for these skins were based on two key factors:

Availability : The skins chosen for this list of Valorant skins can be acquired directly from the in-game store section. They're not part of previous battle passes or exclusive releases, ensuring that they are readily obtainable by players without any special conditions or limited-time requirements.

: The skins chosen for this list of Valorant skins can be acquired directly from the in-game store section. They're not part of previous battle passes or exclusive releases, ensuring that they are readily obtainable by players without any special conditions or limited-time requirements. Color coordination: The primary consideration in the selection process was color coordination. The chosen skins predominantly feature weapon skins with purple, black, and gold effects.

5) Reaver collection - Purple variant

Valorant introduced the Reaver collection in two separate releases. The initial release occurred on October 28, 2020, and included a melee weapon, Sheriff, Guardian, Vandal, and Operator. Subsequently, a second bundle was unveiled on August 10, 2022, featuring the Karambit melee weapon, Ghost, Spectre, Phantom, and Odin.

For individual purchases, the Reaver collection melee weapons were priced at 4,350 VP each, while the gun skins could be acquired separately for 1,775 VP apiece. Additionally, each skin within the collection offered three additional variants: red, black, and white, allowing players to customize their arsenal.

Reyna seamlessly embodies the spirit of these skins. And when she's adorned with the default purple variation from the Reaver collection, her formidable presence is accentuated by the intricate designs and eerie luminance, reflecting her pride and predatory prowess on the battlefield.

4) Singularity collection - Black variant

On October 13, 2020, Valorant unveiled the Singularity collection, featuring a set of weapons that includes a knife, Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares. The knife is individually priced at 4,350 VP, and each gun is available for purchase at 2,175 VP.

The Singularity collection exhibits a design that captures the essence of Reyna's character. Its thematic concept revolves around consuming souls and consigning them to oblivion. Marked by a captivating combination of black and purple in its color palette, the skins emit an energetic pulse.

The finishing animations artfully depict the soul-harvesting process, harmoniously reflecting Reyna's unquenchable thirst for the souls of her vanquished foes.

3) Prelude to Chaos collection - Purple variant

Valorant unveiled the Prelude to Chaos collection on June 27, 2022, presenting a comprehensive package priced at 8,700 VP. This collection encompasses skins for the Vandal, Operator, Stinger, Shorty, and a melee weapon. When purchased separately, the melee weapon is 4,350 VP, while each gun skin costs 2,175 VP.

These skins exhibit a core color scheme of black and purple, offering an enticing progression through four distinct levels of upgrades. Additionally, each skin includes three supplementary unlockable variations in white, green, and blue.

The Prelude to Chaos skin bundle exudes an aura of dark energy. The default purple variation features an industrial aesthetic with a prominent centralized energy source, seamlessly aligning with Reyna's power and assertiveness. This visual blend underscores her unquenchable hunger for dominance on the battlefield, reinforcing her essence.

2) Neo Frontier collection - Gold variant

Valorant's Neo Frontier collection made its debut on June 27, 2023. The complete bundle includes skins for the Phantom, a melee weapon, Sheriff, Odin, and Marshal. Individually, the melee weapon is available for 4,350 VP, and each gun skin can be obtained for 2,175 VP.

Each skin presents three additional unlockable variations: silver, gold, and copper.

The Neo Frontier collection skillfully merges the nostalgic ambiance of classic spaghetti westerns with the alluring allure of futuristic space western themes. This seamless fusion of styles perfectly complements Reyna's aesthetic, with the purple accents in the gold variation harmonizing with her distinctive attire.

1) Araxys collection - Purple variation

Valorant introduced the Araxys collection on January 13, 2022. This bundle includes skins for a melee weapon, Shorty, Bulldog, Vandal, and Operator. If purchased individually, the melee weapon is priced at 4,350 VP, while each gun skins can be acquired for 2,175 VP. Furthermore, players can unlock three additional variants (pink, white, and black) for each skin using Radianite.

The Araxys skin set presents a unique, otherworldly, futuristic aesthetic reminiscent of weaponry from an enigmatic extraterrestrial civilization. Characterized by their metallic exteriors and radiant inner cores, these skins are visually alluring and distinct.

Given Reyna's prominent role as a Valorant agent leading the next generation of Radiants, the purple variant of the Araxys skins naturally complements her distinctive style, making it an ideal choice for this formidable character.