Top 5 Valorant skins every Omen player must try

Omen brings diversity to Valorant by offering a playstyle focused on harnessing shadows and darkness. His mysterious and shadowy character design, coupled with an enigmatic backstory, makes him an intriguing and captivating presence in the game. By utilizing sleek skins, you can extend the intrigue into your gameplay as well.

Omen has garnered a dedicated fan base within the Valorant community. You can enhance the aesthetic of the community's favorite slick spectre with our handpicked collection of the top five skins that suit his appearance.

Five best Valorant skins for Omen main players

Omen-theme skin collection (Image via Riot Games)

Criteria for selecting these skins are:

Availability : This list of Valorant skins exclusively comprises skins that are not included in previous battle passes or restricted to exclusive releases. They can be acquired from the in-game store section.

: This list of Valorant skins exclusively comprises skins that are not included in previous battle passes or restricted to exclusive releases. They can be acquired from the in-game store section. Color Coordination: Given the article's emphasis on character aesthetics, most of these skins showcase designs featuring purple/grey/black effects, aligning with Omen’s thematic style.

5) Reaver collection - Purple variant

Valorant released two versions of the Reaver collection. The first dropped on October 28, 2020, featuring a melee weapon, Sheriff, Guardian, Vandal, and Operator, all priced at 7,100 VP. The second bundle arrived on August 10, 2022, including the Karambit melee weapon, Ghost, Spectre, Phantom, and Odin, with similar pricing.

If bought separately, melee weapons cost 4,350 VP each, while gun skins cost 1,775 VP each. Each skin in the collection also has three extra variants: red, black, and white.

Omen, the enigmatic mystic of Valorant, is renowned for his extraordinary power to control shadows and darkness. When Omen is equipped with the default purple version of the Reaver collection, he seamlessly blends with the bold aesthetic of this skin line, featuring elegant angular designs and radiant runes that amplify his mystique.

4) Singularity collection - Black variant

Singularity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

On October 13, 2020, Valorant introduced the Singularity collection, which comprises a knife, Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares. The entire set is available for 8,700 VP, with the knife priced at 4,350 VP and each of the guns priced at 2,175 VP individually.

The collection follows a black hole motif, launching an energy pulse and, with the finishing move, engulfing the enemy into oblivion via a black hole. This design is in line with Omen’s dark past and revolves around the loss of his body and memories, leading to his existence as a shadowy and otherworldly being. The black and purple design is a one-to-one match for Omen’s attire.

3) Elderflame collection - Black vairant

Elderflame Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant unveiled the thrilling Elderflame collection on July 10, 2020. The full bundle, priced at 9,900 VP, contains skins for the Vandal, Frenzy, knife, Judge, and Operator.

If you prefer to purchase them separately, the melee weapon is priced at 4,950 VP, while each gun skin can be acquired for 2,475 VP. Additionally, every skin offers three extra unlockable variants: black, red, and blue.

The Valorant Elderflame skin collection has unique VFX and animations for each gun, including a lifelike dragon that takes the magazine. All weapons resemble dragons, except for the knife, resembling a dragon's claw. The dark theme complements Omen's shadowy allure, with the black variant's blue flames complementing his otherworldly form.

2) Neo Frontier collection - Gold variant

Neo Frontier Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The Neo Frontier collection by Valorant made its debut on June 27, 2023. The full bundle, priced at 8,700 VP, comprises skins for Phantom, a melee, Sheriff, Odin, and Marshal.

When purchased separately, the melee weapon is priced at 4,350 VP, and each gun skin can be acquired for 2,175 VP individually. Furthermore, each skin offers three extra unlockable variations: silver, gold, and copper.

The Neo Frontier collection skillfully blends the nostalgic vibes of classic spaghetti westerns with the captivating charm of futuristic space western themes. This seamless fusion of styles perfectly complements Omen's tactical skills, with the purple accents in the gold variation harmonizing with his violet-shrouded attire.

1) Prelude to Chaos collection - Purple variant

Valorant introduced the Prelude to Chaos collection on June 27, 2022. The complete package, available for 8,700 VP, includes skins for the Vandal, Operator, Stinger, Shorty, and melee weapon.

When bought separately, the melee weapon is priced at 4,350 VP, and each gun skin can be obtained for 2,175 VP. These skins showcase a default black-and-purple theme and offer four levels of upgrades. Furthermore, each skin offers three extra unlockable variations: white, green, and blue.

Prelude to Chaos skin bundle is infused with dark energy. The industrial look of the default purple variation with a centralized potent energy source blends well with Omen's abilities rooted in shadow and darkness.