5 key takeaways from FULL SENSE's victory over Kingsmen in Valorant Zotac Cup Grand Final 

To unite gamers across the Asia-Pacific region, The Esports Club organized Valorant's first-ever Zotac Cup. After the dust settled, Thai esports organization FULL SENSE emerged victorious over Kingsmen from Singapore to end up as the tournament's inaugural champions.

The Zotac Cup was a B-tier Valorant tournament held between January 16-26, 2022, and featured teams from South Asia (SA) and Southeast Asia (SEA). Both regions had their own qualifiers, with 16 teams each from SA and SEA. A total of eight teams competed in a double-elimination format which eventually saw FULL SENSE emerge as champions.

FULL SENSE vs Kingsmen in Valorant: 5 key takeaways

Last year, FULL SENSE succeeded in earning a last-minute ticket to Valorant Champions 2021 after winning the VCT APAC: Last Chance Qualifiers.

SEA showed heavy representation in the tournament, with the APAC region having three participating teams. However, FULL SENSE failed to achieve their goals as the side was eliminated from the tournament following consecutive losses.

After making certain changes to their roster, FULL SENSE are back at the forefront of the Thai Valorant scene and ready to take on teams from all over the world in upcoming tournaments.

In this article, we list five key takeaways from the Grand Final match of the Zotac Cup, which saw FULL SENSE take on Kingsmen.

1) Rough start for Kingsmen

Kingsmen made it to the Grand Finals of Zotac Cup without a single loss. However, the team failed to maintain their winning streak against their Thai opponents.

Kingsmen began the first map on a positive note, claiming the initial two rounds. Once their team economy was secured, however, FULL SENSE hit back with full force, ending the half on an 8-4 scoreline.

The Singaporean side failed to return the favor and suffered a loss in the first match of the best-of-five series.

Full Sense succumbed to Kingsmen in their first match of the Zotac Cup on Ascent. On meeting the same opposition in the Grand Finals of the tournament, the Thai side ascertained not to repeat their mistakes.

2) Kingsmen were beaten 13-4 on their strongest Valorant map

After a 7-13 loss on Ascent, both sides proceeded to battle it out on Bind. While both maps were Kingsmen's picks, Bind, in particular, was expected to facilitate a prosperous outing for the team, given their track record.

Prior to this, Kingsmen had won 23 of their 34 fixtures on Bind. However, they failed to overthrow their opponents on the big stage. The match turned out to be a devastating experience for them. Despite their best efforts, the first half ended with a 9-3 scoreline.

After claiming the pistol round in the second half, FULL SENSE collected four consecutive rounds to seal the map with a 13-4 scoreline in their favor.

3) 7-round comeback for FULL SENSE in the deciding map

The Grand Finals of the Zotac Cup were scheduled for a best-of-five series, with the winner of three matches taking home the series. After conceding the first two maps, Kingsmen were determined to make a comeback on Haven.

Kingsmen are renowned for their performance on Haven, one of Valorant's oldest maps, having a 71% win rate in their previous efforts. Following the same lineup that has proved successful for them in the past, Kingsmen initiated the match with a strong defensive setup.

Four rounds into the match, however, FULL SENSE managed to break through and claim their first round-win of the map. This initiated a streak of seven round-wins for the team. With the first half ending at 7-5, both sides entered the second half on nearly equal footing.

An all-out performance from both sides resulted in a remarkable victory for FULL SENSE as they emerged champions of the Zotac Cup.

4) Valorant Jett diff: JohnOlsen vs nomfu

FULL SENSE and Kingsmen had their designated Jett players stick to the same role for all three maps that they engaged in. Apart from FULL SENSE's inclusion of Raze in their lineup for Haven, both sides played with a single Duelist.

While JohnOlsen led FULLSENSE's attack as Jett, nomfu was Kingsmen's primary choice for a Duelist. JohnOlsen concluded the match with a KDA of 63/35/5 and a whopping Average Combat Score (ACS) of 286. By comparison, nomfu scored a negative KDA of 36/51/8, with an of ACS of 184.

With 11 first-kills (FK), nomfu performed his duties as an entry fragger for his team. However, he failed to capitalize on several opportunities and opened up avenues for his opponents, as seen from his 14 first-deaths (FD) - the highest in the game.

JohnOlsen, on the other hand, successfully led FULL SENSE in both attack and defense, catering to his role religiously.

5) LAMMYSNAX steps up on Haven

FULL SENSE enjoyed a dominant victory over Kingsmen over the three maps played on the Grand Final stage of the tournament. While the entire roster of FULL SENSE contributed to the team's victory, certain players stepped up on the deciding stage to fight for the trophy.

LAMMYSNAX, popular for his role as the team's Sova, was the deciding factor in winning against Kingsmen in the final map. The player witnessed a slow start on Ascent. However, as the match progressed to Bind, he came through for the team.

Haven, the deciding map of the series, witnessed both sides engage in a thrilling battle which ended on a 13-10 scoreline. LAMMYSNAX led the team's scoreboard, outperforming their two Duelists to claim a KDA of 24/13/5 and 259 ACS.

