5 players fans will miss in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik 

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik is set to start tomorrow as top global teams are ready to compete for their crown. It will be the first international LAN event of the year, and fans are waiting to see the teams and the players in action.

While fans will see some new teams in action who are ready to make their first appearance in the international event, some players will surely be missed in this event. Here is a list of five players who enlightened the international LAN stage several times last year but failed to qualify this time.

Note: This listicle is not in any order and is based on the opinions of the writer.

Five players who have failed to qualify for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

A total of twelve teams have qualified for the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik and will represent their regions in the first international LAN event of the year. Fans will see some new teams in action this time around and miss out on some familiar names. Here are some of the players who will be missed in the Reykjavik Masters.

1) Tenz

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo is arguably the best player in the game but will, unfortunately, miss the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik this time. It will be the first time in Valorant history that Tenz has failed to qualify for an international LAN event.

Tenz played in all three international LAN events last year and delivered some extraordinary performances in the tournament. He played an instrumental role in Sentinels' victory in the VCT 2021 Reykjavik Masters. The esports athlete was the MVP of the tournament as well. This time, however, the North American side failed to qualify for the event. Fans will surely miss Tenz's supremacy this time around.

2) CNed

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek is another player who has failed to qualify for the Reykjavik Masters as his team Acend was knocked out of the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Group-Stage. The world champions have had a rough run in the EMEA Stage-1 Challengers and finished fifth in their Group table.

CNed is currently one of the best snipers in the world. The Turkish player has delivered some magical moments in the last two international LAN events (VCT 2021 Masters Berlin and Valorant Champions 2021). Fans will miss his fantastic Operator plays in the Masters this time

3) Nats

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin of M3 Champions (former Gambit Esports) will be missed by fans at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik this time. The Russian Valorant star has amazed fans around the globe with his extraordinary Sentinel plays in the last two international events.

Nats has amazed fans with his high game sense and composed gameplay in previous events. He will not be there this time, and the spectators will be missing his high IQ gameplay this time in Iceland.

4) Zombs

Jared "zombs" Gitlin is another Sentinels star fans will miss in the upcoming VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. The North American Valorant star is a pure entertainer on and off the server.

While fans will miss his calm and composed play under pressure and extraordinary clutches inside the server, they will miss his banter on the server. Like Tenz, it is also the first time Zombs will not participate in an international LAN event.

5) Lakia

Kim "Lakia" Jong-min was the only Korean player last year to participate in all three international LAN events. Last year, he represented his region with two different teams (Nuturn Gaming and Vision Strikers).

He left Vision Strikers last January and joined IGZIST. However, he failed to qualify for the Masters this time as DRX will be the only representative from the Korean region in Iceland. Hence, fans will be missing the Lakia magic this time in Reykjavik.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar