5 times Valorant players pulled perfect clutches

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS titles with a daily player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000. The unique gameplay, in combination with Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, makes Valorant different from the rest of the FPS shooters in the market. It also attracts a lot of gamers to try out the game.

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter separated into two sides - Attackers and Defenders. Attackers need to plant the bomb at the site and defenders have to defuse the bomb inside the given time. If the defenders defuse the bomb before the timer they win the round else it goes to the attacking side. The first team to win 13 rounds in the game is declared as the winner.

Sometimes a player's individual brilliance helps a team get the round. If a player is the only one to stand alive and win the round for his team by displaying some extraordinary gameplay, it is called a 'clutch' in Valorant. To clutch a round for their team, a player needs to be calm, composed, and utilize their game sense to the fullest.

5 best Valorant clutches of all time

Since its release in 2020, Valorant has seen several extra-ordinary gameplay over the years. With the game itself being incredibly fast-paced, the intense focus of the players shocked the spectators. Here are the top five clutches in the history of the game.

1) Zombs 1v3 against Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2021

Speaking of clutches, Sentinel's Zombs is one of the most well-known names in professional gaming. The North American player has pulled off several rounds for his team single-handedly in the past. However, his 1v3 against Team Liquid in Valorant Champions 2021 with Viper was one of the most memorable clutches in history.

It was the 23rd round on the map of Breeze where the score was 12-10 and Team Liquid was on match point. Sentinels was playing with semi-buys and planted the spike on A-site.

However, Team Liquid managed to retake the site, leaving Zombs in a 1v3 situation with just one Marshal in his hand. Zombs switched to Classic and surprisingly took down the remaining three members of Team Liquid to clutch the round for his team.

2) ScreaM's 1v3 against Acend in Valorant Champions 2021

Valorant Champions 2021 saw some of the most memorable moments, gameplays, and clutches in history as top teams and players competed in that event to become the best in the world.

ScreaM is one of the bests the game has ever produced. His mechanical skills are completely unmatched with anyone. He played for Team Liquid and the side faced Acend in the competition. It was the 4th round on Split. The score was 3-0 in Acend's favor and Team Liquid was under immense pressure. The team was on the attacking side and hit B site aggressively.

ScreaM played Reyna and eliminated two Acends' players at the start of the round. Despite his initial frags, he found himself in a 1v3 situation. ScreaM took all of them down with his crisp aim and secured the first round for his team by completing his Ace.

3) Link's 1v3 clutch against Fnatic in the VCT 2021 Masters Reykjavik

Another Team Liquid player, Travis "Link" Mendoza, showed the power of Judge in the first international Valorant LAN event last year. Link pulled off a 1v3 clutch against Fnatic in the VCT 2021 Masters Reykjavik.

It was the 20th round on Ascend and Team Liquid was on the attacking side. The team planted the spike on the B site. Fnatic took down four members of the team and Link found himself in a 1v3 situation with a Judge in hand.

He was waiting for his opponents to rush on him and his plan worked out as all three Fnatic members peeked at him together. He connected all three shots with Judge on them and took all three down to clutch the round for his team.

4) Crazy Raccoon Neth's 1v2 against Version1 in the VCT 2021 Masters Reykjavik

VCT 2021 Masters Reykjavik was the first international LAN event and the tournament was filled with several extraordinary moments and some individual brilliance of players.

Crazy Raccoon's Neth pulled off an excellent clutch against North American side Version1 in the event on the map of Ascent where the score was 12-10 and Version1 was on the match point. The Japanese side was on defense and Neth, who played Killjoy, was the last man standing for them. The spike was planted on A site and Neth was in a 1v2 situation.

He went aggressively as the timer was ticking in and took one player down with his crisp aim. He sat down for the defusal and left it half-way as his turret gave him the location of the final player. He took the fight and eliminated the final player to complete the defusal and clutch the round for his team.

5) Magnum's 1 HP clutch against Team Liquid

Fnatic's Magnum pulled off a 1 HP clutch in the Grand Finals of the VCT EMEA Split 1 Challengers last year against Team Liquid. It was the 15th round on the Split map and Fnatic was on the attacking side.

Team Liquid was on a semi-buy but was somehow able to take down four members of Fnatic, leaving Magnum in a 1v3 situation with a Bulldog.

Magnum eliminated the opponent Jett and went for the plant as the timer was ticking in. Despite the low health, he held his nerves and took the remaining two players down and clutched the round for his team.

