5 players with the highest ACS in VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

After almost two weeks of exciting matches, Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen finally concluded last Sunday with FunPlus Phoenix lifting the trophy by defeating Paper Rex in the Grand Final. The EMEA side defeated the APAC champions 3-2 to become the world champions on their international debut.

Fans enjoyed every game throughout the event and witnessed some magical moments alongside some extraordinary performances. Some players caught the eye of everyone in the recently concluded VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Top five players of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

In Valorant, ACS is determined by a player's overall performance in the game. They need to deliver great all-around performance on all fronts to score well. The following are the five players with the highest ACS in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

5) Trexx (Guild Esports)

Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko of Guild Esports had a 237.7 ACS in the recently concluded Copenhagen Masters. He was one of the finest performers in the event and the fifth most valuable player.

Trexx played with multiple Agents (Raze, KAY/O, Cypher) in this event, depending on his team's strategies and map choices. He has been equally influential in every role he has been given in the game.

4) Yay (OpTic Gaming)

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is one of the event's most consistent and influential players. OpTic Gaming's Valorant star has 246.3 ACS in the event, which is the fourth-best among all players.

Yay, with his Chamber, has been a nightmare for his opponents in the Copenhagen Masters. His Operator skill was one of the best in the event.

3) Derke (Fnatic)

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev of Fnatic was the third-best player of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen with 247.9 ACS. The EMEA superstar missed the Reykjavik Masters last time due to health issues. But this time, he performed exceptionally well and helped his team to secure the fourth position in the event.

Derke, with his Chamber and Raze play, stunned everyone. His aggressive play style and reflex helped Fnatic in every game in the event.

2) Sayf (Guild Esports)

Another player of Guild Esports is on the list. Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel was the second-best player in the event with 260.9 ACS.

Like his teammate Trexx, Sayf played with multiple Agents (Chamber, Skye, Cypher, Jett) in the event. He performed exceptionally well in each role and helped his team finish in the top eight.

1) Jinggg (Paper Rex)

A performance that no one can forget. Jing Jie Wang, aka Jinggg of Paper Rex, has mesmerized everyone with his excellent performance in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Jinggg has a hooping 262.1 ACS in this event and is the highest among all. He mainly played with Duelists like Raze and Neon in this event. However, he also picked Sage in some maps per his team's requirement. His naturally aggressive playstyle helped his team to go upper hand in every game.

These are some of the best performing players of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Fnatic's Alfajer, Paper f0rsaken, and FunPlus Phoenix's Ardiiis are some of the players who are very close to these players and are in the top 10.

