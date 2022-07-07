5 players with the highest first blood percentage in defense who qualified for VCT Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen

All participating teams in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen have proved themselves in their regional Challengers and have qualified for the event to become the best in their regions.

However, there are some players who stand out from the rest and have garnered attention for their aggressive plays. These players are equally aggressive in defense as well.

In a game like Valorant, early casualties in the can cost huge damage for the attacking side. However, there are some players who become more pro-active in defense and prefer to put their teams in the driving seat by eliminating one of their opponents in the early rounds.

Aggressive defense players at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

This article will contain top five players who have the highest percentage of first bloods in defense who will be competing in the VCT Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen. All statistics were taken from the recently concluded regional Challengers.

1) Yay (OpTic Gaming)

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker is one of the best players the game has ever produced. The North American Valorant star is known for his quick reflexes and excellent but aggressive playstyle. He mostly plays with Chamber for his team in the current meta. However, fans can also watch him with Jett in certain maps, according to the team's strategies.

Yay's presence in OpTic Gaming's squad makes them more powerful than others. He was the prime reason behind their recent success. In the recently concluded VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers, Yay has a whopping 79.3% first bloods percentage in defense, which is the best among every player in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters.

2) Aspas (Loud)

Erick "aspas" Santos is one of the most aggressive players from the Brazilian side, Loud. His performance caught the eye of many at the Reykjavik Masters last time but they missed the title after losing to OpTic Gaming in the Grand Finals.

He is the primary duelist (Raze, Jett or Neon) for his team. However, he also plays Chamber on certain maps as per the strategy of his team. Aspas had a 75% first blood in defense in the recently concluded Brazillian Challengers. If he is able to carry this form in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, Loud has a higher chance of winning the title this time around.

3) Surf (Xerxia Esports)

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul is one of the most aggressive players from the APAC region. He will once again represent the region in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters with Xerxia Esports. The APAC side failed to deliver to their fullest potential last time. However, they will definitely try to make a statement by performing well in this event.

Surf will surely be a front-figure for the team in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. The player recorded a 74.3% first blood percentage in defense in the recent APAC Stage 2 Challengers. If he is able to do it again in the upcoming event, the APAC side will do wonders in the event.

4) BuZz (DRX)

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul is arguably the best player from the Korean region. His performances in the recent Korean Stage 2 Challengers are truly remarkable. DRX's Valorant star prefers to play with Sentinel Agents like Killjoy and Chamber in most games,b ut that doesn't stop him from going aggressive.

BuZz has 71.7% first bloods percentage in defense in the recent Korean Challengers. The Korean side will be looking to him at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen to get a good result.

5) NagZet (KRU Esports)

Juan Pablo "NagZet" Lopez is one of the most consistent players for the Valorant Argentine side KRU Esports. The Chamber main of the team has performed exceptionally well in KRU Esports' recent success in the regional Challengers.

He helped his team to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and has become the only team to make it through to every international LAN event so far.

The player has 69.6% first blood in defense in the recently concluded LATAM Challengers, which is the best in the region. He will surely be an instrumental part in KRU Esports' performance in the Copenhagen Masters.

VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will start on July 10, 2022. It will be interesting to see which players among this list come out top for their team in the event.

