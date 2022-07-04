5 things to expect from Valorant Patch 5.01: Phoenix-Yoru buffs, KAY/O changes, and more

Valorant Patch 5.0 update went live in the game last month and announced the commencement of the new Episode 5 Dimension Act 1 in the game. The developers made some key changes to the game by introducing the new map 'Pearl,' new ranking 'Ascendant,' new Battlepass, and much more. Players have already started their grind for the new Act and are getting accustomed to the new changes.

Meanwhile, the developers are once again ready with another new patch update. The patch was expected to come in the ongoing week, but later, Riot confirmed that the whole team would be on summer vacation for a week. Hence, players must wait a week to get the new update.

However, several leaks suggest that the upcoming patch 5.01 update will be full of Agent tweaks and bug fixes. This article will provide some known leaks about the upcoming patch update.

Upcoming Valorant patch 5.1: Everything we know so far

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles on the market. The concurrent playerbase of the game is a prime example of the game's popularity. The developers play a key role in the game's popularity. Their hard work to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players is truly remarkable.

Usually, every two weeks interval, the developers come up with a new update in the game. The upcoming patch Valorant 5.01 will be a bit delayed due to Riot's summer vacation. The upcoming Valorant update will be dropped on July 13 around the globe.

Here are some of the changes that Riot can make in the game in the upcoming patch update:

Phoenix buff

The long-awaited Phoenix buff can finally be implemented in the upcoming patch. The Duelist has been neglected by players over the last few Acts in both ranked and competitive scenarios.

The Agent has had a 0% pick rate in the last two international LAN events (Valorant Champions 2021 and VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik). Finally, the developers have decided to shower some love on the Agent.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



Curveball:

- The max duration of the flash extended from 1.1s > 1.5s

- Flash windup has decreased from 0.7s > 0.5s



Blaze (wall):

- If he stops bending the wall early, he will pull out his gun faster Potential Phoenix buffs being tested on PBE | #VALORANT Curveball:- The max duration of the flash extended from 1.1s > 1.5s- Flash windup has decreased from 0.7s > 0.5sBlaze (wall):- If he stops bending the wall early, he will pull out his gun faster Potential Phoenix buffs being tested on PBE | #VALORANT Curveball: - The max duration of the flash extended from 1.1s > 1.5s- Flash windup has decreased from 0.7s > 0.5sBlaze (wall):- If he stops bending the wall early, he will pull out his gun faster

Here are the potential changes for Phoenix in the upcoming update:

Curveball:

The max duration of the flash extended from 1.1s > 1.5s

Flash windup has decreased from 0.7s > 0.5s

Blaze (wall):

If he stops bending the wall early, he will pull out his gun faster

Run It Back (ult):

He will now spawn back with the amount of shield he originally started with

Yoru buff

The Japanese Duelist Agent will reportedly receive another buff in the upcoming Valorant patch 5.01 update. The Agent does not have enough pick-rate even after a massive buff in the patch 4.03 update. Hence, the developers have decided to work on his Dimensional Drift (ult) ability again to make him a bit more powerful.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



Dimensional Drift (ult):

- Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s

- Duration of his ult increased from 10s > 12s Potential Yoru buffs being tested on PBE | #VALORANT Dimensional Drift (ult):- Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s- Duration of his ult increased from 10s > 12s Potential Yoru buffs being tested on PBE | #VALORANT Dimensional Drift (ult):- Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s- Duration of his ult increased from 10s > 12s

Dimensional Drift (ult):

Time to unequip decreased from 1.2s > 0.8s

Duration of his ult increased from 10s > 12s

KAY/O changes

KAY/O will be getting some tweaks in the upcoming Valorant patch 5.01 update as per different sources. The mechanical Initiator Agent has been one of the most used Agents in the game. However, the developers felt a balanced change in the Agent to make him more competitive in the game. Here are the changes that can be made to the Initiator in the upcoming patch update:

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



FRAG/ment:

- Removed LOS requirement to deal damage

- Range of zone decreased from 10m > 8m



NULL/cmd (ult):

- Allies are the only ones that hear the full audio when KAY/O is revived. Enemies will hear a short audio cue. Potential KAY/O changes being tested on PBE | #VALORANT FRAG/ment:- Removed LOS requirement to deal damage- Range of zone decreased from 10m > 8mNULL/cmd (ult):- Allies are the only ones that hear the full audio when KAY/O is revived. Enemies will hear a short audio cue. Potential KAY/O changes being tested on PBE | #VALORANT FRAG/ment:- Removed LOS requirement to deal damage- Range of zone decreased from 10m > 8mNULL/cmd (ult):- Allies are the only ones that hear the full audio when KAY/O is revived. Enemies will hear a short audio cue.

FRAG/ment:

Removed LOS requirement to deal damage

Range of zone decreased from 10m > 8m

NULL/cmd (ult):

Allies are the only ones that hear the full audio when KAY/O is revived. Enemies will hear a short audio cue.

New Voicelines

The Agents' voicelines are an integral part of the game. This helps the players to connect more with the Agents in the game. The voicelines also help players to be aware of the Agents' relationships among themselves, past life, and many more exciting things.

However, with the upcoming Valoarant patch 5.01 update, the developers have decided to make some changes to the voicelines as well. There will be new chats among the Agents, and some previous voicelines will be removed.

Phoenix has 1 new voiceline.

Killjoy has 22 new voicelines and 1 removed voiceline.

Shiick @Shiick New voicelines added on PBE.

Removed Killjoy line was: "Raze, freundin. If I see even a gyro out of place, I'm locking you out of my lab. My poor sentry bot." New voicelines added on PBE.Removed Killjoy line was: "Raze, freundin. If I see even a gyro out of place, I'm locking you out of my lab. My poor sentry bot." https://t.co/yUDus9zpo6

Pearl map in Competitive queue

Pearl, a new underwater-themed map, was introduced in the game with the arrival of the Valorant patch 5.0 update last month. Since then, players have had separate queues in the game to play on this new map. The idea was to get players accustomed to the new map.

However, with the upcoming update, the map will be added to the map pool of the Unrated and Competitive queue. Players can now play the map while grinding their ranks.

The new update is expected to go live on July 13 and will be dropped in all regions by July 14. It will be interesting to see what other surprises await players in the upcoming Valorant patch 5.01 update.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far