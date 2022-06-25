Valorant releases new voice lines for Agents in PBE Patch 5.01, involving Phoenix and Killjoy

Patch 5.01 has debuted on Valorant for players around the world to dive into. The latest update brings a new Episode titled Dimension, along with the underwater Mirror Earth map called Pearl, a fresh Battlepass with a host of cosmetic items and a premium new skinline called Prelude to Chaos. The patch also initiated a new narrative arc for players to enjoy.

Recently, Valorant dataminer @Shiick shared new voice lines on Twitter — concerning two Agents, Phoenix and Killjoy — that are live on PBE Patch 5.01 and will be added to the main game later on.

The former slyly quips about events from the official lore cinematic of Duality episode, while Killjoy predominantly features in the collection talking to various Agents in a variety of situations.

Exploring latest Valorant voice lines in PBE Patch 5.01

@Shiick confirmed that there is one new voice line for Phoenix and 22 new ones for Killjoy. They also mentioned that one dialogue from the latter has been removed. The removed line had Killjoy warning Raze that she would lock her out of her lab if even one gyro was out of place.

Shiick @Shiick New voicelines added on PBE.

Removed Killjoy line was: "Raze, freundin. If I see even a gyro out of place, I'm locking you out of my lab. My poor sentry bot." New voicelines added on PBE.Removed Killjoy line was: "Raze, freundin. If I see even a gyro out of place, I'm locking you out of my lab. My poor sentry bot." https://t.co/yUDus9zpo6

Phoenix's voice line possibly refers to the high-octane action that happened in the cinematic lore for Duality. In the clip, Killjoy, Phoenix and Viper are fighting Mirror Earth Agents while a spike has been planted in Bind.

After neutralizing the threat, Viper figures out that they need the Radianite core to be superheated to defuse the planted spike. Phoenix quickly heats the device and Killjoy defuses it in the nick of time.

In Valorant PBE Patch 5.01's voice lines, Phoenix says:

"Hey KJ, you good with the tech stuff? Need anything, you know, superheated?"

Killjoy quickly retorts:

"Okay, that literally happened on time, Phoenix. Stop asking."

This is a nice throwback to the time when the Mirror Earth concept was shown, considering Valorant Protocol is finally setting foot on Mirror Earth with Pearl. Other upcoming voice lines exclusively revolve around Killjoy and her interactions with other Valorant Agents.

She speaks with KAY/O about the possibility of installing mods for him, and with Raze about listening to a new album after surviving the mission. She also speaks with Chamber regarding him being overdressed and nanotechs for his gun, and with Astra about grabbing coffee and gossiping about theoretical physics.

The Agent's voice lines are as follows:

KAY/O

Commending Allied: KAY/O, you are the best! Now, imagine if you let me install those ordinance mods, huh? Huh? Come on!

KAY/O, you are the best! Now, imagine if you let me install those ordinance mods, huh? Huh? Come on! Barrier down Allied: Let's go, bucket head!

Let's go, bucket head! Last kill Enemy: Okay, he's off! Now, where is the factory reset?

Raze

Raze, I found a new album you just have to hear. Maybe you could... Come over after the mission? But, only if we survive.

Chamber

Match start as Enemy: They brought along Chamber? I've seen his type before, overdressed, underdelivers.

They brought along Chamber? I've seen his type before, overdressed, underdelivers. Round start Allied: Chamber, about that nanotech for your guns, do you like... Have any extra... or...?

Astra

Round start Allied: Astra, after this, let's grab coffee and talk theoretical physics. Just us girls!"

Match start as Attacker

Let's make this extraction quick. After this I'm going clubbing five timezones away and a girl needs a moment to change.

Oh, Oh! What if I sabotage their defuser to speed up the timer instead? Oh man, how funny would that be?

Match start as Defender

Stealing our Radianite is one thing but I swear if they touch my coffee mug collection, I will erase them from existence.

Meine Gute! How many spikes do they have anyway? That tech is not cheap.

Miscellaneous

Area is clear.

Caught X [1,2,3,4,5]

Lockdown destroyed.

Match start on Fracture

Alpha this, Omega that? Scheibe! Who named these universes? A and B would work perfectly well. We would be A, of course.

The upcoming Valorant voice lines will add a breath of fresh life to the German Agent. The cinematic trailer for the latest Valorant Episode revealed a more prominent spot for Killjoy during this arc.

She played an instrumental role in restarting the Alpha Omega bridge along with Neon. The clip also showed her abilities and prowess in getting the job done and rescuing her team from a bind.

