5 tips to rank up from Bronze in Valorant (2024)

There was recently a new Valorant Episode update, which means that the race to rank up and enter the leaderboards has begun once again. You could follow various routines to secure more wins in the competitive modes, including aim training, watching online guides, and more. However, some fundamental points can be utilized to climb the ranks and compete in higher-skilled lobbies.

This article will highlight the best way to cross the Bronze rank in Valorant.

How to easily rank up from Bronze in Valorant

Given below is a list of some of the most effective tips that you can utilize to level up your Valorant gameplay and rank up from Bronze.

1) Agent Mastery

You should try out all the characters currently available in the pool and find the playstyle that suits you best. Once you find a comfortable Agent, grind the game for a bit to understand how their abilities work and how they can help the team win the match. Repeatedly playing with the same character can help increase your proficiency as you face different scenarios on the battlefield.

You can utilize this method to main a specific Agent, rake in wins, accumulate a lot of positive Rank Rating (RR), and rank up.

2) Map Knowledge

There are various maps in the game, and unlike the typical tactical shooter titles, Valorant has a few maps that feature a total of three bomb sites. This means that the arenas are bigger and pack more routes and places that can be used to trap enemies. Without a basic knowledge of rotations and flanks, you can easily fall prey to the enemy team’s strategy.

This is why you must play various matches with different team compositions to adapt to different situations. This will greatly help develop map sense so you can estimate the opposition’s plans.

3) Peeking

Since Valorant is a First-Person Shooter (FPS) title, the only way to gather information is to check a direction in person. If you move carelessly and try to peek out, you could become an easy target for the enemy team. This is why it is important to understand how angles work in this game and set up an advantageous position for yourself at all times.

These peeking angles can help you win gunfights against multiple enemies while anchoring a bomb site or in a post-plant scenario.

4) Aim

Despite the presence of various abilities in the game, it finally boils down to mechanical prowess. If you do not train your aiming and tracking skills, it will be hard to face players in the higher-ranked lobbies. It is always best to warm up in deathmatches and other mini-modes before jumping into the competitive matchmaking queues.

There are also third-party applications that can help you increase your aiming abilities and reaction speed.

5) Team Communication

You must establish proper communication with your Valorant teammates. The title is a team-based objective game where everyone counts. If you fail to relay important information, like the enemy's position on the map, to your allies, it can potentially cause you to lose the round. Having clear communication will also help you formulate effective strategies with your team that will ultimately help you win the match.

In any case, you should always try to converse with your teammates, as everyone wants to win and try their best.

The competitive nature of Riot’s shooter may prove to be blinding for a percentage of the player base. However, you need to remember that ranks are just a way to establish different skill tiers. It is better to learn the game and understand its mechanics, as mastery of these aspects will help you get better and ultimately push you to a higher rank.

