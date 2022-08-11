5 Valorant agents with the most uninspiring designs

Valorant is one of Riot Games' most successful video game experiences, offering a magical concoction of tactical first-person shooter elements and hero abilities. It presently offers a range of agents on its roster, each promoting a different playstyle.

Although Valorant has made a name of its own, every fan agrees on its high similarity with Counter-Strike and Overwatch. The game's 5 v 5 format lets players team up for online multiplayer games of a highly competitive nature. The current character roster in the game features 20 Agents, each belonging to a class.

Alongside designing the mechanics, Riot Games also put massive effort into designing the Agents, their backdrop, and most importantly, their appearance.

These Valorant agents could use a design overhaul

1) Brimstone

Brimstone (Image via Riot Games)

According to popular lore, Brimstone is one of the oldest members of the Valorant Protocol. While his immense experience as a Controller is understandable, Brimstone's appearance is dull and unimpressive.

Brimstone's build looks a lot like Breach, often leading to confusion. He has been a part of the game since beta and hasn't received any rework. His ultility kit received a boost earlier this year, but it cannot make do for the lack of appeal in the character's design.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy (Image via Riot Games)

Another example of an underwhelming character design in Valorant is Killjoy. The popular Sentinel Agent lacks good inspiration and details in her attire. An engineer like her, carrying promising utilities like deadly grenades, an alert turret, and an alarm bot, deserves a more upgraded look.

Killjoy entered the world of Valorant with Act 2 and never received a design rework. Riot Games could start with a slight design overhaul by introducing more details into her character and also tweaking the clothes she wears.

3) Jett

Jett (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is a top-rated Duelist Agent in Valorant but doesn't sport an impressive appearance. Her abilities allows her to summon the power of the air, making her one of the most powerful characters in the game. Many artwork pieces based on her character are thrilling to look at.

With that being said, her in-game appearance is nothing extraordinary. As a beta agent, Jett deserves an upgrade in her design, especially her appearance and voicelines.

4) Fade

Fade (Image via Riot Games)

The latest agent to enter Valorant Protocol, Fade, is overly capable of punishing enemies with her impressive intel-gathering utilities. However, the popular Initiator Agent failed to impress fans with her appearance. Her official artwork doesn't look anything like her in-game appearance.

Fade sports a very unbalanced look and attire if one notices her in-game. However, other design aspects involving her seem satisfactory as of now. Being the newest Agent, Fade was expected to feature a colossal overhaul design-wise over other characters.

It seems unlikely that Riot Games will tweak anything about a new character.

5) Breach

Breach (Image via Riot Games)

Breach is known to be very aggressive and overly proud of himself, as his voicelines suggest. However, his utility kit enforces enough fear among his enemies. With his Ultimate, breach can flash his enemies, concuss them, blast them, and throw them off their feet.

With that being said, his character design is lackluster, like the others on this list. As a result, he could use an overhaul of his character model. Moreover, he also sports an arrogant personality like Jett that many fans don't like. His kit seems sufficient but may do great with some rework.

