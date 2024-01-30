7 Valorant skins that should be redone for Outlaw

Outlaw is the third Sniper Rifle recently released in Valorant's armory. The weapon comes at the price of 2400 in-game credits and feels like a mix between a Marshal and a Shorty. Players with the Outlaw can scope into the enemies once and are provided with two bullets per magazine. Unlike the other Sniper Rifles, however, both these bullets can be shot one after the other without having to scope out.

The Outlaw's release has taken the Valorant community by storm. However, the weapon hasn't received any major skinlines for players to purchase. So far, the only available Outlaw skins are Prism and Ego, which don't have any extra effects or kill finishers.

Valorant has released numerous skins since its release that have been received very well. The Outlaw can certainly be redone some of these skinlines to give players more options. Below is a list of seven Valorant skin collections that should be redone for Outlaw.

The Valorant skin collections that should be redone for Outlaw

1) Araxys

Araxys Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Araxys is an Exclusive edition collection released in January 2023 and features skins for the Operator, Bulldog, Shorty, Vandal, and Melee. The weapons come in four variants: default, purple, black, and silver, with each gun costing 2175 VP (Valorant Points).

When it comes to the newer hits in Valorant's long list of skinlines, Araxys definitely comes out on top. The skinline has some very unique animations with some crisp sound effects. In every animation, the players can see the gun's exterior react and move a little like a living being.

2) Elderflame

Elderflame Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Elderflame is an Ultra edition collection released in July 2020 with skins for the Vandal, Operator, Frenzy, Judge, and Melee. Here, every gun costs 2475 VP with four variants: default, red, blue, and dark.

Despite being one of the earliest skinline releases in Valorant, the Elderflame still gets showered with a lot of love. Every gun here is a different type of dragon that interacts with the player during equip or reload animations. This could be a very cool opportunity for the Outlaw to have its own unique animations, as it differs significantly from any other traditional weapon in the game.

3) Forsaken

Forsaken Classic (Image via Riot Games)

Forsaken is a Premium edition collection released in April 2021 and features skins for the Classic, Spectre, Vandal, Operator, and Melee. With a price tag of 1775 VP, the weapons here are only available in two variants: default and white/gold.

The Forsaken collection is among the few in Valorant that offer different kill finishers with each variant. Its shimmering exterior and shiny sound effects make it an amazing skin for players to use. The default version of the skin looks and sounds exactly like the Sovereign collection, so these can be considered a 2.0 version of the same.

4) Glitchpop

Gltichpop Bulldog (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop is an Exclusive edition collection that is available in multiple different versions. The original was released in August 2020, while the 2.0 was released in February 2021. All the Glitchpop gun skins cost 2175 VP with four variants: default, gold, blue, and red.

The Glitchpop is one of the coolest-looking skins in the game. The exterior has stickers all around with a hologram at the back. The skins truly live up to their name as every kill sound effect has a loud pop sound effect.

The kill finisher sees the final enemy have an explosion of lights with a giant unicorn hologram logo in the sky. The Outlaw, being a loud weapon, can certainly be enhanced with a Glitchpop skin.

5) Prelude to Chaos

Prelude to Chaos Stinger (Image via Riot Games)

Prelude to Chaos is an Exclusive tier collection released in June 2022 and features skins for the Shorty, Operator, Vandal, Stinger, and Melee. These weapons are available in four variants: default, green, white, and blue, with each gun costing 2175 VP.

The Prelude to Chaos was an instant success after its release. The weapon's aesthetic makes it seem like a mix of magic and science, which also shoots energy bullets created using the main core in the middle.

This skinline has some crisp kill sound effects that are very similar to heavy metal music. It also comes with an amazing kill finisher wherein chains pull the final enemy into the ground.

6) Kuronami

Kuronami Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Kuronami is an Exclusive edition collection released in January 2024 and contains skins for the Marshal, Sheriff, Vandal, Spectre, and Melee. These weapons are available in four variants: default, purple, white, and black, with each gun costing 2375 VP.

Kuronami is the latest hit in Valorant's long list of skin collections. This bundle has fluid animations that are some of the most rare in the entire game. The Marshal from this bundle has already become the top of many people's lists, so it can be imagined that a Kuronami Outlaw will find the same amount of praise as well.

7) Cryostasis

Cryostasis Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Cryostasis is a Premium edition collection that was released in December 2022 and features skins for the Classic, Operator, Vandal, Bulldog, and Melee. These weapons aren't available in other variants and are priced at 1775 VP.

The Cryostasis bundle is one that was heavily overlooked at first but has grown on people over time. Its rugged exterior might feel off-putting, but it's the most unique aspect of the skin. During a round, the gun will be covered slowly but fully in frost over time, which can only be removed by shooting the weapon. This feature of the skin gives Cryostasis a variant of its own.

