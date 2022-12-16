A step-by-step guide on how to refund Valorant skin purchases

Looking to refund the Valorant weapon skin you purchased recently? When playing the popular shooter, you may find yourself in a situation where you no longer feel the same about a particular weapon skin. Fortunately, the refund process is pretty simple, provided your case abides by Riot Games' sensitive policy.

Valorant is a free-to-play game that justifies Riot Games' way of garnering revenue through cosmetics. Its skins do not fall under the pay-to-win policy, which means one can go without spending money on microtransactions.

Having said that, several players vouch for certain skins whose VFX effects seem to give them an added advantage over the base weapon. Despite popular belief, Riot Games has reiterated that weapon skins do not provide any upper hand in the game other than visual titillation.

If you are looking to get your purchased weapon skin refunded, this article provides a step-by-step guide on how to approach Riot Games.

Refund requests in Valorant may not be valid for a few cases

Before making a request of this nature, you should know that refund requests may not be valid for the following cases:

Used Weapon Skins

Upgraded Weapon Skins

Used In-Game Content (Gun Buddies, Player Cards, etc.)

Character Contract Levels

Weapon Skin Levels

Weapon Skin Bundles

Premium Battle Passes

Premium Battle Pass Levels

Radianite Points

Valorant's skin refund system is still pretty versatile and can get you your hard-earned money back in exceptional cases. You can still place a refund request for a used or upgraded weapon skin. However, the final decision to issue the requested refund lies with Riot Games.

If you have used the weapon skin in several matches, you'll most likely not get the refund. In the case of an upgraded skin, you may not receive a refund for the Radianite Points you used to bump it up.

To apply for a refund on a weapon skin or any other content you purchase in Valorant, you must submit a support ticket [URL: support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/requests/new] to Riot Games.

Follow these steps to do so:

Once you've clicked on the link provided above, choose "In-Game Question/Issue & In-Game Content Refund" from the "Request Type" drop-down. Log into your Riot account. Type in a subject that reflects your query [refund request]. From the "Inquiry" drop-down, choose "In-game content: Question, Issue, or Refund." From the second "Inquiry" drop-down, choose "I want to refund in-game content purchase." Under "Content Type," choose the type of item you want a refund on. Next, choose the currency you used to buy the item. Use the description box to elaborate on your concern. If you don't meet a certain requirement for a straightforward refund, make sure to mention why and try to convince Riot Games about your case. Upload any attachments to support your description. You can also skip this step. Submit the request and wait for a response from Riot.

You can use the aforementioned process to request a refund for any unused Valorant Points (VP) in your account.

Note that bundles are not eligible for refunds as per Riot Games' policy. However, you can still request the same and mention your concern. Officials may consider your case if it is persuasive.

