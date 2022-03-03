After Yoru and Astra, Cypher too is temporarily disabled from Valorant in Episode 4 Act 2

Riot had to disable two of its Agents, Yoru and Astra, from Valorant's competitive queueing due to bugs that were significantly hampering how the Agents were being played in matches. Although both of them came online after a few hours with fixes, Riot has now revealed they were removing Cypher from the active roster until an issue is fixed.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Yoru and Astra are now back in your Compet queue. Thanks for all your reports! twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… Yoru and Astra are now back in your Compet queue. Thanks for all your reports! twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… But...we're disabling Cypher everywhere until we can fix an exploit. Send us your energy. twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s… But...we're disabling Cypher everywhere until we can fix an exploit. Send us your energy. twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/s…

Game-breaking bugs are a common scenario when a patch with significant impact comes along. Players will remember when Omen was able to teleport beyond the borders during the buy phase on Bind. Cypher's trap at Bind is producing a similarly disastrous effect, and Riot's decision to remove him is well justified.

Cypher is disabled from all queues in Valorant till Riot fixes its issue

It's being reported that a Cypher trapwire at the Hookah door on Site B in Bind is causing a server-breaking issue where the game crashes and everybody is kicked out of the match. Upon the wire being triggered by an enemy Agent, the game freezes before showing players the loading screen.

This is a major cause of concern for Riot as the bug is causing games to get crashed. In the recently released patch 4.04, the developers had fixed an issue where enemies were not triggering Cypher's trapwires in certain situations. Players are wondering if that has somehow resulted in this.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT In some cases, Yoru's Dimensional Drift isn't acting as intended, so we're temporarily disabling the Agent in the Competitive queue. We hope to get him back in as soon as possible. In some cases, Yoru's Dimensional Drift isn't acting as intended, so we're temporarily disabling the Agent in the Competitive queue. We hope to get him back in as soon as possible.

Earlier, Yoru and Astra were both banned from competitive queuing due to certain bugs that were affecting everyone's enjoyment of the game. Yoru's Dimensional Drift ability, now revamped, did not work as intended in certain cases, whereas players were able to sell Astra's stars at the start of a match to buy costlier weapons and put the enemy at a disadvantage.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Astra shouldn't be able to sell her starting star—it's priceless. This is a bug and we are removing her from Competitive queue for now, with the hopes of getting a fix in later today. Astra shouldn't be able to sell her starting star—it's priceless. This is a bug and we are removing her from Competitive queue for now, with the hopes of getting a fix in later today.

Riot promptly removed both the Agents from the competitive queuing and then got onto fixing them. Several hours later, both were reinstated to their rightful places among the Valorant Roster before Cypher was temporarily disabled. Players will be eager to have their intel gathering Agent back online.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Community Battlepass, Gaia's Vengeance, and more updates than all the Breach fan art combined. Check out what's new in VALORANT Episode 4 Act 2. riot.com/3M6PGCC Community Battlepass, Gaia's Vengeance, and more updates than all the Breach fan art combined. Check out what's new in VALORANT Episode 4 Act 2. riot.com/3M6PGCC https://t.co/g0qkkFB3Rv

With the launch of Act 2 in Valorant, Riot has introduced a community Battlepass, a host of new changes, including Omen buffs, Yoru rework, Icebox changes, and a new premium skin line called Gaia's Vengeance. The developers also furthered the backstories on six of their Agents through the Blackmailer's dossiers scattered around the maps.

Edited by Shaheen Banu