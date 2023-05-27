All eligible skin collections to look out for in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market will begin on June 6 and end on June 29, allowing players to purchase high-profile skins at a much-discounted price. While the skins that will be available for purchase will be random and completely depend on the players' luck, the price will be much more reasonable than their original cost.

The upcoming Night Market will be available for 24 days, three days longer than the Night Market of Act 2. This will allow players to decide whether to purchase the skin or not.

This article will list every eligible skin collection in Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market.

List of skins that will make their way in Valorant's Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market

Like every other Night Market, the discounted shop of this Act will also feature skins until two Acts prior, that is Episode 6 Act 1. Luna and Reverie collections are the latest additions to the pool which will be featured in the selective set of players' market.

The skins will be featured in three categories: Select, Deluxe, and Premium. However, Exclusive and Ultra Editions will not be available in the Night Market.

The eligible skin collections in the Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market of Valorant are given below:

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Reverie Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Abyssal Collection

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Kohaku and Matsuba Collection

Luna Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Crimsonbeast Collection

Cryostasis Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion Collection

Ion 2.0 Collection

Magepunk Collection

Magepunk 2.0 Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime 2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Reaver Ep 5 Collection

Recon Collection

Soulstrife Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

This concludes the list of every eligible skin collection that could appear in the player's skins pool in the Night Market of Episode 6 Act 3. This Act will contain 58 collections, of which six random skins will appear in the choice.

