All qualified teams for Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Stage

The Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Stage is set to start later this week, as the twelve best teams in South Asia will compete for their slot in the Playoffs.

Eight of these teams received a direct invitation to the Group Stage due to their exceptional performances in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022. The other four teams have earned their slots in the Group Stage by finishing in the top two spots of the India Qualifiers and the Rest of South Asia Qualifiers.

Participants at Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Stage listed

Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) is the sole qualification event for the South Asian region for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers, already a part of the VCT circuit.

A few weeks ago, Riot announced an event for the region that replaced NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship, which gained immense popularity among Valorant fans in the region.

The top two teams of the event will represent the region in the upcoming APAC Stage 2 Challengers and will compete against the other top teams of SEA for the slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Here are all the teams that have qualified for the main event.

Invited teams for the Group Stage

The top eight teams in the VCC 2022, received a direct invitation to the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series Group Stage. Here are the eight participants who have been invited to the SCS - Road to VCT 2022 event:

Velocity Gaming (India)

Global Esports (India)

Enigma Gaming (India)

Full Power Gaming (Pakistan) [former Team Exploit]

Revenant Esports (India) [former God Particles]

Exceeli Esports (Bangladesh)

Khumbu Esports (Nepal)

Union Gaming (Sri Lanka)

Teams that qualified through the Qualifiers

The organizers hosted two separate qualifiers (India Qualifier and Rest of South Asia Qualifier) for the South Asian teams to give them a chance to make their way through to the main event. Only four teams (top two of each qualifier) have qualified for the SCS, making it a 12-team event.

The teams are as follows:

Team Valor (India) [Champion of the India Qualifier]

Reckoning Esports (India) [Runners-up of the India Qualifier]

Orangutan Gaming (India) [Champion of the Rest of South Asia Qualifier]

Prime 5 (Pakistan) [Runners-up of the Rest of South Asia Qualifier]

The teams will be divided into two groups of six teams each, with the top three teams from each group qualifying for the Playoffs. They will compete for the two slots in the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

The Group Stage matches will start on 19 May will continue till 24 May. South Asian Valorant fans can enjoy all the matches of the upcoming SCS live on Skyesports’ YouTube and Rooter channels.

