All the teams qualified for Valorant Conquerors Championship WildCard Qualifier

The Valorant Conquerors Championship WildCard Qualifier will start tomorrow, i.e., August 10. During the event, the teams will compete for the final slot in the main event.

After all the regional qualifiers of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, only one slot is left for the main event. Seven qualified teams for the WildCard Qualifier will compete for the final slot in the main event.

Here are the seven teams that will compete in the Valorant Conquerors Championship WildCard Qualifier.

Valorant Conquerors Championship WildCard Qualifier will start on August 10

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event comprises a total of eight slots:

Two from India

Two from Pakistan–Afghanistan

One from Nepal–Bhutan

One from Bangladesh

One from Sri Lanka–Maldives

One from WildCard

All the teams in second place from the regional qualifiers will compete in the Valorant Conquerors Championship WildCard Qualifier. Here are the teams that will compete in the event.

Enigma Gaming

Enigma Gaming finished third in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1. However, Global Esports, who was the runner-up in the tournament, has already qualified from India Qualifier 2. As a result, Enigma Gaming has the chance to play in the WildCard Qualifier.

Enigma Gaming (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Enigma Gaming is one of the top teams in India. They were semi-finalists in both Indian Qualifiers. It will be interesting to see how they perform against the other top South Asian teams.

Team Arrow

Team Arrow qualified for the WildCard Qualifier from the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1. They lost against Salt Esports in the Grand-Finals of the first qualifier.

Team Arrow (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team Arrow also qualified in the Grand-Finals of the second qualifier where they lost to Team Exploit. They will surely try to change their fortune in the WildCard Qualifier.

Team Legion

Team Legion was the third team to qualify for the WildCard Qualifier after losing to Damaru Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier.

Team Legion (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Team Legion has showcased some excellent gameplay in the Nepal & Bhutan Qualifier. They will pose an exciting challenge for teams from other regions in the Wildcard Qualifier.

Lexious Gaming

Lexious Gaming was the runner-up in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Sri Lanka & Maldives Qualifier. They lost to Team CLOY in the Grand-Finals.

Lexious Gaming (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

However, they will now try their luck in the WildCard Qualifier to secure the final slot of the main event in their name.

Regal Esports

Regal Esports was defeated by Exceeli Esports in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Bangladesh Qualifier. Exceeli Esports secured a flawless victory against them in the finals.

Regal Esports (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

However, Regal Esports put up a tough fight against them and will now try to do the same against the other teams in the WildCard Qualifier.

MAXD Esports

MAXD Esports finished third in the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2. As Team Arrow, who was the runner-up in the tournament, had already qualified from Qualifier 1, MAXD Esports had a chance to qualify for the WildCard Qualifier.

MAXD Esports (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

However, to qualify for the WildCard Qualifier, they had to face the team that secured third place in the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 1, Namak Boys, in a Tie-Breaker Match. They secured a flawless win against them and qualified for the Grand-Finals.

Team XO

Team XO was the runner-up in the India Qualifier 2. They lost to Global Esports in the Grand-Finals with a 3-0 scoreline.

Team XO (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

However, they are one of the favorite teams to win the Wildcard Qualifier and will try to join the other two Indian teams, Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

Edited by Sabine Algur