Team Exploit qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship after beating Team Arrow in the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2

Team Exploit became the second Pakistani team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event with the conclusion of Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2. They defeated Team Arrow in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 today.

In the semi-final, Team Exploit defeated Team Perfectionists, and Team Arrow beat MAXD Esports to qualify for the Grand-Finals. The two teams faced off in a best-of-five series, and Team Exploit got the better of their opposition and secured their slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

A spectacular performance by Team Exploit in #VCC #Pakistan & #Afghanistan Qualifier #2 has secured their spot in the Grand Final Playoffs of @nodwingaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship 🇵🇰



Exploit have beaten Team Arrow with a 3-0 scoreline! 💥#vcc #pkafqualifier pic.twitter.com/YJVugdC9il — NODWIN Gaming South Asia (@NodwinSouthAsia) August 5, 2021

Team Exploit and Team Arrow face off in Grand-Finals of Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2

Team Exploit and Team Arrow faced each other in a best-of-five series and the five Valorant maps that were selected for the Grand-Finals were:

Breeze

Split

Icebox

Bind

Ascent

Team Exploit vs Team Arrow selected maps (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 1: Breeze

Fans saw a nailbiting fight in the first half as both teams secured six rounds each in their favor. Team Arrow was able to win just two rounds in their defense in the second half. However, Team Exploit took seven more rounds and won the match.

Team Exploit 13-8 Team Arrow

Team Exploit vs Team Arrow Map 1 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 2: Split

After the loss in the first map, Team Arrow started the map in a dominating fashion securing seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Arrow lost momentum and was able to secure just two rounds in their favor. However, Team Exploit secured six more rounds to win the match and extended their lead in the tie.

Team Exploit 13-9 Team Arrow

Team Exploit vs Team Arrow Map 2 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

Map 3: Icebox

Team Exploit dominated the first half this time with eight rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Arrow won just two rounds in their defense. However, Team Exploit secured five more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Exploit 13-6 Team Arrow

Team Exploit vs Team Arrow Map 3 Scorecard (Image via YouTube/NODWIN Gaming)

With this win, Team Exploit became the second Pakistani team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

However, as Team Arrow has already qualified for the Wildcard Qualifiers from the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 1, the team that placed third in the Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 will qualify for the Wildcard Qualifiers. Team Perfectionists will face MAXD Esports in the third place tie of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 tomorrow.

Edited by Siddharth Satish