Team Exploit will face Team Arrow in the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final has come to an end as Team Exploit and Team Arrow made it to the Grand-Finals, beating Team Perfectionists and MAXD Esports respectively.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 Semi-Final results

Team Exploit and Team Arrow both secured flawless victories against their oppositions in the semi-final to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifiers 2 Grand-Finals.

Team Exploit vs Team Perfectionists

Team Exploit faced Team Perfectionists in a best-of-three tie in the first Semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2. The three maps that were selected for this matchup were:

Split

Bind

Ascent

Map 1: Split

Team Exploit started the map on the attacker's side and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Perfectionists took four rounds in their favor. However, Team Exploit secured four more rounds to win the match and took the lead in the series.

Team Exploit 13-7 Team Perfectionists

Map 2: Bind

Team Exploit started on the defending side this time and took the lead in the first half with seven rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Perfectionists won four rounds in their defense. However, Team Exploit secured six more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Exploit 13-9 Team Perfectionists

Team Arrow vs MAXD Esports

Team Arrow went up against MAXD Esports in a best-of-three tie in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2. The three selected maps for this match up were:

Haven

Bind

Icebox

Map 1: Haven

Team Arrow started the map as the aggressor and dominated the first half with nine rounds in their favor. After the side swap, MAXD Esports was able to take just two rounds in their favor. However, Team Arrow secured four more rounds and won the match.

Team Arrow 13-5 MAXD Esports

Map 2: Bind

Team Arrow once again dominated the first half of Map 2 with eight rounds for themselves. After the side swap, MAXD Esports was only able to take two rounds in their defense. However, Team Arrow secured five more rounds and won the match and the series.

Team Arrow 13-6 MAXD Esports

Team Exploit will face Team Arrow in a best-of-five series in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 Grand-Finals tomorrow to determine who secures their spot in the Main Event.

Fans can watch the match on NODWIN Gaming's Youtube channel on August 1st from 7:00 pm IST.

