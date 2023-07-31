aspas rumored to replace TenZ in Sentinels Valorant roster ahead of 2024 season

August will mark the end of the Valorant 2023 esports season. The following off-season will be the first since the beginning of the franchising era in the game. Sentinels and LOUD are two of the biggest teams in the Americas League and even before Valorant Champions 2023 has concluded, speculations about potential roster changes in these organizations have started surfacing.

Roster changes are bound to take place during the off-season, with teams looking to stack up on the best players in the region going into the 2024 VCT season. On July 30, 2023, Sean Gares hosted Rod "Slasher" to discuss recent developments in the professional Valorant scene and upcoming roster-mania. LOUD's Erick "aspas" and Sentinels' Tyson "TenZ" were among the chief subjects of discussion.

aspas rumored to leave LOUD and potentially join Sentinels Valorant team in TenZ's place for VCT 2024

According to the VCT Global Contract Database, both aspas' contract with LOUD and TenZ's contract with Sentinels expires in 2023. This leaves both parties open to potential roster changes.

TenZ had an inconsistent performance throughout the Americas League and in the Last Chance Qualifier. Since Sentinels' exit from Americas LCQ, speculations have been rife about him being removed from the Sentinels roster going into 2023.

In Slasher's conversation with Gares, he brought up the supposed drama that has been ongoing in the LOUD camp recently. Although the team is hard at practice, preparing for Champions 2023 in Los Angeles, it was reported by Slasher that there are ongoing struggles in the backlines.

According to Slasher:

"aspas went to the LOUD organization to ask for a raise and a renewed contract, but LOUD would not renew his contract or give him the raise that he wanted to."

Slasher further added that LOUD's contract with players prevents them from signing an independent agent who would look out for the players' best interests. All these reasons have left aspas frustrated and looking for potential moves for the upcoming VCT season.

Slasher also speculated:

“I think there’s a 90-95% chance that TenZ is no longer going to be on Sentinels next year.”

This would open up the perfect opportunity for aspas to join the Sentinels roster and join his former Valorant world championship-winning teammates pANcada and sacy.

Sentinels are almost certainly going to look for roster changes after a less-than-satisfactory first year in Valorant franchising, and aspas would be a valuable addition to the roster without having to go through any significant role changes.