Autimatic retires from CS: GO to join T1's Valorant squad

Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta, professional CS: GO professional player retired from the game to join T1’s Valorant roster.

Autimatic is a well-known Counter-Strike player. He has been active since 2012 and played for multiple famed Esports teams. Most notably, he was with Cloud 9 and Gen.G Esports till recently.

Autimatic has won several notable CS: GO tournaments throughout his career, most recently DreamHack Open Anaheim 2020 for Gen.G Esports.

In a recent announcement, the gamer officially retired from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and joined T1 as a Valorant player.

Autimatic joins former Cloud 9 teammate Skadoodle in T1’s Valorant roster.

Autimatic will be joining former Cloud 9 teammate Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham. Autimatic and Skadoodle won the 2018 ELEAGUE Major: Boston and the 2017 iBUYPOWER Masters as part of Cloud 9’s CS: GO roster.

i get to work with this beautiful guy again 😍 https://t.co/1SHS2rSgda — Tyler Latham (@Ska) February 4, 2021

Autimatic’s joining seems to be part of a minor restructure at the T1 Valorant squad. Recently David Denis joined the team as head coach after Daniel “fRoD” Montaner left in January followed by T1 losing to Andbox in the best of 16 round in VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 - Open Qualifier.

Advertisement

In the team's announcement, Denis clearly stated that T1 aims to win the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. Autimatic’s addition to the roster is part of building a team representative of T1’s capability.

The current T1 Valorant roster comprises of:

Sam “DaZeD” Marine (IGL)

Braxton “Brax” Pierce

Keven “AZK” Lariviere

Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham

Ha “Spyder” Jung-woo

Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta

David Denis (Head Coach)

It’s a terrible day for rain😭



Today we say goodbye to @autimaticTV as he’ll be joining @T1's Valorant roster. Thank you for always giving it your all since our entry into CSGO, and showing us what it’s like to be a champion. We’ll miss you and wish you the best in your future❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2zEdMYjED — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) February 4, 2021

As a part of T1’s Valorant roster, Autimatic has a bright career ahead. Fans are excited to see the T1 with Autimatic succeed under Denis's guidance in the upcoming Valorant Champion Tour 2021 NA open qualifiers.