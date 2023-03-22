AYRIN Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant keeps adding new Agents and brand-new mechanics to the game now and then. However, it ensures that the abilities remain a secondary aspect of the game, and shooting and out-aiming your opponents remains the number one priority.

Jordan “AYRIN” is a professional Valorant player of Canadian origin. He is currently the IGL of Global Esports, the only franchised team from India. Before this, he played for XSET, a North American team, where he led the team to Champions 2022.

AYRIN is best known as a Sentinel player, who is very calculative in terms of the fights he takes. While he may not be famous for being the most mechanically gifted player, he is widely recognized as one of the smartest players in the scene.

Here are all the in-game settings used by AYRIN in Valorant.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Global Esports' AYRIN in 2023

The following section includes comprehensive details regarding AYRIN's Valorant in-game settings, ranging from his crosshair settings to his key binds and video settings. Additionally, the peripherals he uses will also be discussed in later sections.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.3

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #FF00000

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

It is important to find the perfect settings to excel in Valorant as even small adjustments can significantly impact your overall gameplay experience.

With the number of options available in the Valorant settings menu, it can be challenging to determine the optimal settings and values. Taking a look at the highly optimized settings of players like AYRIN can be quite useful in arriving at the settings that are ideal for you.

Poll : 0 votes