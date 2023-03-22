AYRIN Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant keeps adding new Agents and brand-new mechanics to the game now and then. However, it ensures that the abilities remain a secondary aspect of the game, and shooting and out-aiming your opponents remains the number one priority.
Jordan “AYRIN” is a professional Valorant player of Canadian origin. He is currently the IGL of Global Esports, the only franchised team from India. Before this, he played for XSET, a North American team, where he led the team to Champions 2022.
AYRIN is best known as a Sentinel player, who is very calculative in terms of the fights he takes. While he may not be famous for being the most mechanically gifted player, he is widely recognized as one of the smartest players in the scene.
Here are all the in-game settings used by AYRIN in Valorant.
Valorant settings and peripherals used by Global Esports' AYRIN in 2023
The following section includes comprehensive details regarding AYRIN's Valorant in-game settings, ranging from his crosshair settings to his key binds and video settings. Additionally, the peripherals he uses will also be discussed in later sections.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.3
- eDPI: 240
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF00000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 2
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Unknown
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
It is important to find the perfect settings to excel in Valorant as even small adjustments can significantly impact your overall gameplay experience.
With the number of options available in the Valorant settings menu, it can be challenging to determine the optimal settings and values. Taking a look at the highly optimized settings of players like AYRIN can be quite useful in arriving at the settings that are ideal for you.