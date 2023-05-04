BBL Esports vs KOI - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is starting to heat up as it's heading into its last few weeks. The teams have been competing in the Regular Season for the past couple of weeks to make it to the Playoffs so they can qualify for the VCT Masters Tokyo. Only the top four rosters will make it to Tokyo. The fourth slot for EMEA was achieved through Fnatic's win at LOCK//IN.

Week 6 Day 2 will present two matchups, one of which is between BBL Esports and KOI.

Fnatic were able to extend their lead in the table by winning the opening match of Week 6 against Team Vitality. Despite their best efforts, the latter were unable to put a stop to Fnatic's win streak as they lost the Bo3 (Best of Three) series by 0-2.

BBL Esports vs KOI - Who will outshine the other team in this matchup at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

BBL Esports had a rough start as they found themselves at the bottom of the table in the EMEA League. However, in the past few weeks they've had a complete reset and won their last two matches. So far, BBL has won two out of six series in the VCT EMEA League.

KOI also had a difficult start to 2023 as they were eliminated in the first match of VCT LOCK//IN. Since then, the team has struggled to find footing in the league and was only able to win one out of five series in the league.

Statistically, the matchup favors BBL Esports. However, KOI's roster is experienced and very capable of putting up a decent fight against BBL Esports.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

BBL Esports' last match was against Team Heretics in the VCT EMEA League, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

KOI's most recent match was against Karmine Corp in the same league where they lost the series 1-2.

Potential lineups

BBL Esports

Ali " AsLanM4shadoW " Balta

" Balta Doğukan " QutionerX " Dural

" Dural Mehmet " Turko " Özen

" Özen Eren " Brave " Kasırga

" Kasırga İbrahim " SouhcNi " Sağır (IGL)

" Sağır (IGL) Berke "Vlad" Kantürk (Coach)

KOI

Jose Luis " koldamenta " Aranguren ( IGL)

" Aranguren IGL) Patryk " starxo " Kopczyński

" Kopczyński Bogdan " sheydos " Naumov

" Naumov Nikita " trexx " Cherednichenko

" Cherednichenko Berkant " Wolfen " Joshkun

" Joshkun Andre "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match unfold on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA League. Another option is to tune into several watch parties that are hosted by pro players and streamers from the Valorant community. The match will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 12 pm PT/9 pm CET/12:30 am IST (next day).

