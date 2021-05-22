Bengaluru Crushers dominate Chennai Clutchers on Day 44 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 44 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured yet another clean sweep as Bengaluru Crushers defeated Chennai Clutchers in a 3-0 series win.

While Bengaluru Crushers and Rajasthan Strikers are fighting for the top two spots in the points table, Chennai Clutchers have been stuck at the bottom since the beginning of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

On day 19 of this tournament, the teams had their first face-off in which Bengaluru Crushers came out on top with a 3-0 series victory. Even in today’s series, Bengaluru clinched victory but in much more dominant fashion as they dropped a total of five rounds in all three games.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 44 match recap

The three Valorant maps decided for the day 44 series through the map veto process were:

Icebox

Haven

Split

Maps chosen for the series between Chennai Clutchers and Bengaluru Strikers (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 1: Icebox

Bengaluru Crushers started strong on the attackers’ side, as they built a hefty lead in the first half, securing a 2-10 scoreline.

Bengaluru started the second half by winning the pistol round. Dropping only the 24th and 25th round to Chennai Clutchers, Bengaluru secured the first Valorant game in their favor with a 4-13 score.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Chennai Clutchers and Bengaluru Strikers (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Haven

Chennai Clutchers suffered a disappointing 13-0 defeat in Map 2.

Having SkRossi in the driver’s seat, Bengaluru Crushers went on to absolutely crush Chennai Clutchers.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Chennai Clutchers and Bengaluru Strikers (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 3: Split

Bengaluru Crushers, already securing the series, wanted to go the extra mile to secure extra points and climb up the points table. After such a soul-crushing defeat, Chennai Clutchers looked set to leave one final mark in the series. But they were denied by Bengaluru Crushers, as the latter secured the Valorant game in a similar fashion and clinched victory with a 1-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Chennai Clutchers and Bengaluru Strikers (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 44 series

Points table after the day 44 series between Chennai Clutchers and Bengaluru Strikers (Image via Skyesports League)

As the series concluded with Bengaluru Crushers winning 3-0, they quickly climbed up a spot in the points table with Rajasthan Strikers trailing by 0.5 points.

Chennai Clutchers, on the other end without a single Valorant series victory to their name, are stuck at the bottom of the table with zero points.