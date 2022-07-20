Benkai Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Stage 2 has been underway for a while now. With the matches in full swing, Valorant enthusiasts got to see some of the best players in the world duke it out at the Forum Arena in the heart of Copenhagen, Denmark.
The tournament will conclude on July 24 as teams will settle it on the main stage for a large share of the prize money along with crucial VCT circuit points that will bolster their chances of appearing in the year-end climax of the Valorant competitive calendar, the VCT Champions.
With the top four teams being finalized after the recent group stages and playoff matches, fans have taken an interest in one of the jolliest personalities in the professional scene, Benedict "Benkai" Tan, the IGL (In-game Leader) and initiator for Southeast-Asian giants PaperRex.
Benkai's Valorant settings: All you need to know
Valorant took over the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre by storm soon after its release in early June 2020, intriguing many professional players from other competitive games to make their swap for Riot's new shooter.
Benkai, a former CS:GO (Counter Strike Global Offensive) professional for Singaporean team B.O.O.T, was one of the players who swapped Valorant, fitting into the PaperRex roster, which would soon dominate the APAC region.
After multiple appearances at LAN events, Benkai has made a reputation for himself by coming up with the wackiest celebrations and entrances, turning him into a fan favorite. As stated by himself, Benkai has said, "I want to be known as a meme," certifying his position as one of the most likable personalities in the scene.
Benkai's gear
- Monitor: Zowie XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Headset: EPOS H6PRO White
- Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Benkai's in-game mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.35
- eDPI: 280
- Zoom sensitivity: 0.7
- Refresh rate: 1000 Hz
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Benkai's crosshair settings
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Benkai's keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use Ability 1: E
- Use Ability 2: Q
- Use Ability 3: C
- Use Ultimate: X
Benkai's video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Multithread Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- V-sync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropric Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Benedict "Benkai" Tan, born November 10, 1996, is a Singaporean player who currently plays for Paper Rex.