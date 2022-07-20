Benkai Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters Stage 2 has been underway for a while now. With the matches in full swing, Valorant enthusiasts got to see some of the best players in the world duke it out at the Forum Arena in the heart of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The tournament will conclude on July 24 as teams will settle it on the main stage for a large share of the prize money along with crucial VCT circuit points that will bolster their chances of appearing in the year-end climax of the Valorant competitive calendar, the VCT Champions.

With the top four teams being finalized after the recent group stages and playoff matches, fans have taken an interest in one of the jolliest personalities in the professional scene, Benedict "Benkai" Tan, the IGL (In-game Leader) and initiator for Southeast-Asian giants PaperRex.

Benkai's Valorant settings: All you need to know

Valorant took over the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre by storm soon after its release in early June 2020, intriguing many professional players from other competitive games to make their swap for Riot's new shooter.

Benkai, a former CS:GO (Counter Strike Global Offensive) professional for Singaporean team B.O.O.T, was one of the players who swapped Valorant, fitting into the PaperRex roster, which would soon dominate the APAC region.

After multiple appearances at LAN events, Benkai has made a reputation for himself by coming up with the wackiest celebrations and entrances, turning him into a fan favorite. As stated by himself, Benkai has said, "I want to be known as a meme," certifying his position as one of the most likable personalities in the scene.

Benkai's gear

Monitor: Zowie XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Headset: EPOS H6PRO White

Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Benkai's in-game mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.35

eDPI: 280

Zoom sensitivity: 0.7

Refresh rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Benkai's crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Benkai's keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Use Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate: X

Benkai's video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Multithread Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

V-sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropric Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Benedict "Benkai" Tan, born November 10, 1996, is a Singaporean player who currently plays for Paper Rex.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far