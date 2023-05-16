Benkai Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Benedict "Benkai" Tan is a highly skilled and respected esports player hailing from Singapore, known for his impressive performances in the competitive scene of Valorant. He has been a member of the Paper Rex team since February 8, 2021, and has been an integral part of their success in various tournaments. Benkai's most recent match was against DRX VS on April 15, 2023, showcasing his dedication and commitment to the game.

Currently participating in the VCT 2023 - Pacific League, he continues to demonstrate his exceptional skills and contribute to his team's success.

All Valorant settings and equipment of PRX Benkai

With total winnings amounting to an impressive $77,555.93, Benkai has proven to be a formidable force in the Valorant esports scene. His consistent performance and unwavering dedication have contributed significantly to his team's achievements.

In terms of individual statistics, Benkai boasts an average combat score (ACS) of 189.6, indicating his proficiency in both fragging and supporting his teammates. Additionally, his average damage per round (ADR) of 126.1 highlights his ability to impact his team's success.

Furthermore, his first blood success rate of 51% demonstrates his proficiency in gaining an early advantage for his team, setting the tone for successful rounds.

Apart from that, Benkai's impressive headshot percentage of 22.3% reflects his precision and accuracy in eliminating opponents. His ability to consistently land headshots further solidifies his reputation as a skilled and formidable player in the Valorant competitive scene. Here are his settings and gear:

Gear

Monitor: Zowie XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Magenta

Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Headset: EPOS H6PRO White

Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

Zoom sensitivity: 0.7

Refresh rate: 1000 Hz

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use Ability 1: E

Use Ability 2: Q

Use Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Multithread Rendering: Off

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

V-sync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropric Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Before transitioning to Valorant, Benkai established himself as a prominent figure in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) community. He began his esports career in 2015, gaining valuable experience and recognition during his tenure with Paper Rex's CS: GO division.

His decision to switch to Valorant alongside his former CS: GO teammates showcases his adaptability and willingness to excel in new competitive environments. As the in-game leader (IGL) of Paper Rex, Benkai shoulders the responsibility of guiding and strategizing for his team.

His leadership skills, combined with his exceptional individual performance, make him a vital asset to Paper Rex's success in tournaments. Beyond his skill and contributions to the competitive scene, Benkai has also captivated fans with his charismatic personality.

As he continues to compete in Valorant, he undoubtedly leaves a lasting impact on the game and inspires aspiring players worldwide.

