Best 5 Valorant tips and tricks for beginners

Currently, Valorant is one of the best FPS titles. Riot's tactical shooter game has attracted many new players to the game since its prominent release last year.

The unique combination of agent abilities along with the mechanical skill required for a competitive gun-game makes Valorant different from many other titles in the same genre. However, for a novice player, it can sometimes be very difficult to get accustomed to the game's mechanics, thereby negatively affecting the player's experience.

In this article, players will find some simple tips and tricks to get started in Valorant. It will also help them to improve their playstyle over time.

Simple ways to get better in Valorant:

It requires practice and dedication to get better in Valorant. However, here are the top five tips and tricks to improve gameplay:

1) Choose suitable agent:

Valorant has a unique set of agents in the game and all of them have unique abilities. Players need to learn how to use agents' skills and abilities in the correct manner.

If a player prefers to play aggressive and has good aim, then they should pick a Duelist. Otherwise, players should try to pick a Controller or Sentinel. Choosing one of these two types means that players will have to play defensively and in a supporting role.

2) Learn the game's mechanics:

It is of utmost importance to learn the game's mechanics first. Due to Valorant's unique combination of agent abilities and gun-game, players need to learn when to use their abilities and when to rely on their gun-game. New players can learn more by playing the game themselves or watching skilled Valorant streamers.

3) Learn when to take a fight:

It is very important to learn when to take a fight and when to avoid it. Always try to play behind cover and catch enemies off-guard. By being patient and strategic, players can eliminate enemies while minimizing the damage they receive.

4) Play with teammates:

Valorant is obviously a very team-oriented game. Every player needs to fulfill his role perfectly to win a game. Try to play with your teammates and support each other in every way possible and if possible, try to communicate with them and move accordingly.

5) Improve aim:

While playing any FPS game, players need to be good with their gun-game. To improve their aim, players can spend time in the Practice Range or in the Deathmatch game mode. Always try to aim your crosshairs at the enemy's head since headshots deal the most damage.

These are a few simple tips to improve gameplay while playing Valorant for the first time. The more a player plays the game, the more he will improve.

