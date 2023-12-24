5 best Indian Valorant professionals in 2023

Valorant has become very popular in India, and has attracted a diverse audience. Indian esports organizations have formed professional teams and established local tournaments and leagues to provide players with a platform to showcase their skills.

The competitive landscape of Indian esports has witnessed the emergence of talented players who have demonstrated their prowess in different tournaments. Whether they play as Duelists, Sentinels, Initiators, or Controllers, they are poised to impress their audience with their exceptional skills in the near future.

Here are a few Indian professional players of 2023 who consistently perform at the national level stages of Valorant.

Note:This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

SKRossi, Lightningfast, and 3 other best Indian Valorant professional players of 2023

1) Ganesh "SKRossi" Gangadhar

Ganesh "SKRossi" Gangadhar (Image via Liquipedia)

anesh "SKRossi" Gangadhar is an Indian Valorant player playing for Global Esports. He has exhibited a remarkable performance as a top-tier player for India in Global Esports since his inclusion in October 2020. His proficiency with the Operator and Jett as his favorite Agent has been the cornerstone of his success.

SKRossi's journey to superstardom has not been easy, and he had to overcome health issues to reach his full potential and make his mark on the world stage. He was the first Indian player to compete on the world stage, making the nation proud.

SKRossi is arguably India's greatest Valorant player, and his exceptional sniping skills makes him stand out among the best players from the nation. His success story is an inspiration to all aspiring esports players out there.

2) Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury (Image via Liquipedia)

bhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury is an Indian professional Valorant player who is taking the world of Valorant by storm. Playing as a Controller for Global Esports, he has earned a reputation for his unmatched clutching skills in the face of intense competition. He and his team have landed many victories, and most recently, they finished in 3rd-4th place in Valorant Convergence 2023.

Lightningfast's gameplay was instrumental in Global Esports's incredible run in the international stages, and he was among the Indian players who represented India on the world stage at VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo. Despite not winning the tournament, he made India proud by delivering awe-inspiring clutches and getting frags against top-notch international esports teams.

With his exceptional talent and unwavering determination, Lightningfast is a force to be reckoned with in the world of gaming.

3) Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das

Debanjan “Deathmaker” Das (Image via Liquipedia)

Debanjan Das, also known as "DEATHMAKER" or "DMKing," is a player from India. He is currently playing for True Rippers, and is considered arguably one of the best Sentinel players in the country, thanks to his exceptional mechanical skills and precise aim.

Debanjan has played for professional organizations like Velocity Gaming, where his outstanding performances with Duelist agents are a testament to his exceptional talent.

He is known for his remarkable aim in Valorant. His exceptional gunplay skills have earned him the respect of fellow gamers and fans alike. With his outstanding performance, True Rippers finished third in The Esports Club: Challenger Series 10, 2023.

4) Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani (Image via Liquipedia)

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani is an Indian player who played for team Orangutan until recently. He specializes in playing Initiator and Sentinel Agents, such as Sova and Chamber. Rawfiul is a talented player who made a strong showing in different tournaments throughout the year. He played a key role in Orangutan’s success in several tournaments, using his sharp aim and aggressive playstyle with Jett to create opportunities for his team.

Rawful has gained recognition for his exceptional gameplay, earning the nickname "Headshot Machine." With his team Orangutan, he has won many titles, including Predator League 2024, TEC Challenger Series 10, Valorant Challengers 2023: South Asia Split 2, and many more.

5) Shravana "Techno" Sahoo

Shravana "Techno" Sahoo (Image via Liquipedia)

Shravana "Techno" Sahoo an Indian player currently contracted to True Rippers. Playing as a Controller Agent for True Rippers, Techno's impressive aim and ability to secure crucial frags have made him a force to be reckoned with. Despite playing as a Controller, his outstanding performance led his team to win crucial rounds in the game.

With an average rating of 0.96 from a total of 3089 rounds played, Techno's first blood success rate of 49% and headshot percentage of 24.2% are truly awe-inspiring. His clutch ability was on full display when he won a 1v4 versus GenG, one of the best Korean teams in Valorant. Techno is a true master of his craft and a valuable asset to any team.