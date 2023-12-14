Global Esports vs Team Vitality - Valorant Convergence 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Convergence is an OFF//SEASON VCT event that will be held in Bangalore, India. This Valorant tournament will see a total of eight teams go head-to-head against each other for a prize pool of $50,000. This LAN event will have seven invited Valorant teams from the tier-1 leagues and one Indian team that qualified through the regional event.

Like most other tournaments, Convergence will start with a standard Group Stage where all the teams will be divided into two groups of three. The top team from each group will make their way to the Grand Finals where the winner will be decided. Day 1 has two matches lined up, the second of which will be between India's Global Esports and EMEA's Team Vitality.

Global Esports vs. Team Vitality - Who is expected to win this match in Valorant Convergence 2023?

Predictions

Global Esports had a lot of ups and downs during VCT 2023. While the roster showed a lot of promise, the team was mostly unable to yield positive results and, as such, couldn't qualify for any international events. Due to this, Global Esports has completely revamped its roster, adding prolific and experienced Valorant pros like Benkai and Russ.

Team Vitality had a similar experience in VCT 2023 as they, too, couldn't qualify for any international event. However, the team did show great results during the VCT EMEA League by finishing in 5-6th place overall; they even took down Team Liquid, the eventual winner of the 2023 EMEA League. For 2024, they have made a few changes to the roster by bringing in the players: runneR, Kicks and Sayf.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult as both rosters are still very new and haven't played any pro matches together. However, Team Vitality may have a slight advantage as Global Esports will be playing with a stand-in player due to Benkai not being able to make it to the Valorant Convergence event.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other once in February 2023 during VCT LOCK//IN, where Team Vitality won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent match was in Champions Tour 2023: Pacific Last Chance Qualifier against RRQ, where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2. However, readers must note that the current Global Esports roster is yet to play their first official Valorant matchup.

Team Vitality's recent face-off was against FUT Esports in the VCT EMEA League, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2. Similar to Global Esports, Vitality hasn't played a match yet with the new roster.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Jayanth " skillZ " Ramesh (stand-in)

" Ramesh (stand-in) Peter "Spin" Bradford (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas " ceNder " Labutis (IGL)

" Labutis (IGL) Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Kimmie " Kicks " Leasner

" Leasner Emil " runneR " Trajkovski

" Trajkovski Saif " Sayf " Jibraeel

" Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

Where to watch Global Esports vs. Team Vitality

Interested readers can watch this Valorant match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The series will take place on December 14, 2023, at 3:00 am PST/ 12:00 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8:00 pm JST.

Global Esports vs Team Vitality on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs Team Vitality on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here Global Esports vs Team Vitality in Hindi: Watch here

