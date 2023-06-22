5 best Valorant crosshair settings for Initiators (2023)

Crosshair in FPS games like Valorant is of utmost importance. Players are often so comfortable with a specific crosshair model that anything else can throw them off their game. Fortunately, Riot Games' tactical shooter lets you customize your crosshair with a variety of options from the very start. It is important to keep in mind that your choice will impact your gameplay a lot. Hence, the crosshair should neither be too small nor too big as it will hamper your aim and mess up your game.

Valorant has four different Agent categories, and you will want to select your crosshair depending on what you play as. Having said that, here are some of the top crosshairs from the world’s best Initiator players. These will never fail you, so pick any one of your liking or go in-game and customize it to suit your playstyle.

5 best crosshairs for Initiators in Valorant

1) Fnatic Leo’s crosshair

Fnatic are the current world champions of Valorant, and Leo fulfills their primary Initiator role.

Arguably the best for this class in the scene right now, he has proven himself in the highest tier of gameplay and continues to do so in the ongoing VCT Masters Tokyo. Leo's crosshair settings will help you play a variety of different Initiators easily:

0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;3;0v;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.64

2) NRG Crashies’ Crosshair

With high hopes in the current roster, NRG Esports are on the rise to becoming one of the best teams in the world right now. Crashies is the main Initiator in the team, and is famous for his calm attitude and insane clutches.

He uses a classic static green crosshair that serves all intents and purposes. If you are primarily a support player and do well in clutch situations, Crashies' crosshair will be a good option for you. The settings you need are:

0;P;c;1;h;0;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;4;0o;2;0f;0;0v;4;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

3) EG Ethan’s Crosshair

Evil Geniuses are on their best winning streak of all time at the moment and have already reached top 3 in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Ethan, their Initiator expert, has always been the one to rely on in dire situations. He somehow finds ways to bail out his team with his insane game sense and experience. Be it lineups or just straight-up aim duels, his settings will help you excel:

0;P;c;1;o;0.503;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;5;0o;2;0f;0;0v;5;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

4) EDG nobody’s Crosshair

Recent sensation EDward Gaming of China have blasted onto the pro scene with their aggressive playstyle and unique team compositions. At the center of their success stands their IGL, nobody.

He has shown the entire world that he is more than capable of producing results on the big stage and has quickly become of the best Initiator players. If your playstyle is aggressive and you prefer flash-based characters, this pick is for you. His crosshair settings are:

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0 (EDG nobody’s Crosshair)

5) 100T Asuna’s Crosshair

The popular youngster from the United States, Asuna of 100 Thieves, has always been one of the highest rated and most fun to watch Initiators in Valorant. His top-tier utility usage and shaky but consistent aim earned him a place among the very best.

If you are a player with high sensitivity and snappy aim, then these settings are perfect for you:

0;P;o;1.000;m;1;0a;1.000;0l;2;0t;1;0f;0;0v;2;1b;0;1m;0;1f;0

How to import a crosshair code in Valorant

Here's how you can import a crosshair code in the game:

Go to your Valorant settings.

Select the Crosshair tab.

Click on the Import Profile Code button.

Copy a code of your choice from the above list.

Paste it onto the text area.

Click on the Import button.

Despite having multiple options that have been proven to be useful, it is always advisable to make a crosshair that you are comfortable with and stick to it. It is solely based on personal preference as there are no bad options when it comes down to crosshair selection in Valorant.

