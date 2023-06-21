5 best Valorant crosshair settings for Sentinels (2023)

Valorant has grown into a dominant force in the competitive gaming scene since its release in 2020. The game is mainly known for its unique character ability, tactical gameplay, and versatility. Even though its developers keep adding new mechanics to evolve the meta, as an FPS game, aiming is crucial, and no one can deny it. Players can use their brains as much as they want, but in the end, shooting down the enemies first will make the difference. That’s where the importance of crosshair comes in. Having a proper crosshair can win you gunfights as well as the match.

Among all the roles available in Valorant, Sentinels play a crucial part in defending objectives and gathering intel. Generally, Sentinels don’t take the first duels and don’t have the most kills, so these players don’t receive as much attention as players in other roles. Since killing the enemy is not their prime objective, Sentinel players should adopt crosshairs based on their play style. This article will discuss some effective crosshairs that Sentinel players can use in Valorant.

5 best crosshairs settings for Sentinel players in Valorant

There are a variety of crosshairs available online. Having too many options can be confusing for players. So, here is a shortlist that players can rely on.

1) Classic Sentinel crosshair

Classic Sentinel Crosshair (image via Sportskeeda)

When playing a Sentinel Agent, you tend to focus more on the target than the crosshair itself. By having a larger gap, you can accomplish that objective. This crosshair mostly focused on close and mid-range fights.

Crosshair color: The player may choose any color based on his preference.

The player may choose any color based on his preference. Outlines: On/0/1

On/0/1 Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Inner lines: On/1/12/2/6

On/1/12/2/6 Crosshair outer lines: Off

Off Movement error: Off

Off Firing error: Off

2) Fade crosshair

Fade Crosshair (image via Sportskeeda)

While attacking or defending a bomb site, Sentinel players tend to flank or hold the flanks. They often come across multiple targets to kill. So, this crosshair is mainly based on the player’s ability to spray. It will be easier for players to control their spray using this crosshair.

Crosshair color: Cyan(#00FFFF)

Cyan(#00FFFF) Outlines: On/1/1

On/1/1 Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Inner lines: On/1/5/2/2

On/1/5/2/2 Crosshair outer lines: Off

Off Movement error: Off

Off Firing error: Off

Off Fade crosshair with Firing Error: On

3) Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin's crosshair

nAts is an essential part of Team Liquid, winners of the 2023 VCT EMEA League. Hailing from Russia, he is one of the most mechanically skilled players in Valorant's esports circuit. He is mainly known for his insane clutches and cheeky plays that easily outmaneuver his opponents. After garnering multiple achievements, nAts is considered one of the best Sentinel players in Valorant's three-year history.

Crosshair color: Green (#00FF00)

Green (#00FF00) Outlines : On/1/1

: On/1/1 Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Inner lines: On/1/2/1/2

On/1/2/1/2 Crosshair outer lines: Off

Off Movement error: Off

Off Firing error: Off

4) Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin's crosshair

SUYGETSU is a key player for NaVi (Natus Vincere), renowned for his support-focused approach. This Russian prodigy is flawless in both crosshair placement and aim. His performance over the years has entertained the Valorant community. With multiple notable accomplishments to his name, SUYGETSU has definitely made a name for himself as one of the best Sentinel players of this year.

Crosshair color: White(#FFFFFF)

White(#FFFFFF) Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: On/1/2

On/1/2 Crosshair Inner lines: On/1/1/2/1

On/1/1/2/1 Crosshair outer lines: Off

Off Movement error: Off

Off Firing error: Off

5) Felipe “Less” Basso’s crosshair

This Brazilian prodigy is the youngest ever player to represent the 2022 Valorant Champions, LOUD. Less played a major role in Brazil's rise to success in Valorant esports. He played extremely well with Cypher on the international stage, collecting 250 ACS on 74 Rounds. This level of performance and consistency confirms that he is one of the best Sentinel players in the current year.

Crosshair color: Green(#00FF00)

Green(#00FF00) Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Inner lines: On/1/4/2/0

On/1/4/2/0 Crosshair outer lines: Off

Off Movement error: Off

Off Firing error: Off

A crosshair that matches your taste can improve your performance regardless of rank. Any size, shape, or color is acceptable as long as the player utilizing it is comfortable with it.

