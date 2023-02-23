SUYGETSU Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin is a highly talented European Valorant athlete currently part of Natus Vincere's partnered roster. He's known for his time at FunPlus Phoenix, a prominent esports organization, where he and his teammates secured a formidable fourth position in Valorant Champions 2022.

Ilyushin started playing professional Valorant in 2020 when he joined the Russian organization ForZe. However, he found major success after joining FunPlus Phoenix in 2021, where he met his long-term teammates ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, and ardiis. The well-balanced squad took on their opponents fearlessly and displayed magnificent caliber in VCT 2022.

Unfortunately, the VCT partnership program didn't include FunPlus Phoenix, after which ardiis had to part ways with the roster and join North America's NRG for VCT 2023. However, the former FPX core, including SUYGETSU, chose to stick together for the foreseeable future.

Like most esports professionals in Valorant, Ilyushin is impeccable with his aim and crosshair placement, which is governed by his in-game settings and setup to a great extent. The following section features his mouse and display settings and information regarding his PC setup to help fans replicate his caliber.

Everything you need to know about SUYGETSU's Valorant settings in 2023

SUYGETSU has a flexible role in the team, allowing him to play Controller and Sentinel Agents when needed. He's mostly seen picking Viper, Killjoy, and Cypher and is known for his support-centric style.

Valorant is a competitive FPS title that requires players to focus extensively on mechanical aim, in-game awareness, and game sense. Those who aspire to be esports professionals or climb to Radiant should foster good crosshair placement, which can work wonders when coupled with map knowledge.

However, players must first determine the in-game settings they are comfortable in. They should also have a good PC configuration to ensure a lag-free competitive gaming experience.

Fans can check out SUYGETSU's in-game settings and PC configuration for reference.

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta

Mousepad: Logitech G640

PC Configuration

Unknown

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.25

eDPI: 200

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White (#FFFFFF)

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Players can take note of SUYGETSU's in-game settings to begin their practice in the game. However, he plays on very low in-game sensitivity, which may not suit some, especially those who prefer the Duelist role in Valorant. Tweak your in-game settings according to your playstyle and PC setup.

