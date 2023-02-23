SUYGETSU Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin is a highly talented European Valorant athlete currently part of Natus Vincere's partnered roster. He's known for his time at FunPlus Phoenix, a prominent esports organization, where he and his teammates secured a formidable fourth position in Valorant Champions 2022.
Ilyushin started playing professional Valorant in 2020 when he joined the Russian organization ForZe. However, he found major success after joining FunPlus Phoenix in 2021, where he met his long-term teammates ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, and ardiis. The well-balanced squad took on their opponents fearlessly and displayed magnificent caliber in VCT 2022.
Unfortunately, the VCT partnership program didn't include FunPlus Phoenix, after which ardiis had to part ways with the roster and join North America's NRG for VCT 2023. However, the former FPX core, including SUYGETSU, chose to stick together for the foreseeable future.
Like most esports professionals in Valorant, Ilyushin is impeccable with his aim and crosshair placement, which is governed by his in-game settings and setup to a great extent. The following section features his mouse and display settings and information regarding his PC setup to help fans replicate his caliber.
Everything you need to know about SUYGETSU's Valorant settings in 2023
SUYGETSU has a flexible role in the team, allowing him to play Controller and Sentinel Agents when needed. He's mostly seen picking Viper, Killjoy, and Cypher and is known for his support-centric style.
Valorant is a competitive FPS title that requires players to focus extensively on mechanical aim, in-game awareness, and game sense. Those who aspire to be esports professionals or climb to Radiant should foster good crosshair placement, which can work wonders when coupled with map knowledge.
However, players must first determine the in-game settings they are comfortable in. They should also have a good PC configuration to ensure a lag-free competitive gaming experience.
Fans can check out SUYGETSU's in-game settings and PC configuration for reference.
Note: Some of this data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Magenta
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
PC Configuration
- Unknown
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White (#FFFFFF)
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Players can take note of SUYGETSU's in-game settings to begin their practice in the game. However, he plays on very low in-game sensitivity, which may not suit some, especially those who prefer the Duelist role in Valorant. Tweak your in-game settings according to your playstyle and PC setup.