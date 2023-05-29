Bharat Valorant Anniversary Celebrations: Dates, locations, and more

Valorant came out for an open audience after its Close Beta phase on June 2, 2020. 2023 marks the completion of its third year. In that time, the game introduced 11 new Agents and five new maps, bringing the total to 21 Agents and nine maps. This has led to Valorant undergoing numerous metas and changes. The game has also successfully hosted official esports events starting in 2020, which has become the magnanimous Valorant Champions Tour as it stands today.
Over the last three years, developers have shown special interest in India, perhaps owing to its giant market potential. The game has added an Indian Agent, Harbor, and a map, Lotus, based in India.
As Valorant turns three, developers have announced a set of celebrations that will take place in various Indian cities on June 2, 2023. You can find all the relevant venue details in this article.
Locations of all Bharat Valorant Anniversary Celebration events
The celebrations will occur in various cities across different corners of India. All events will be conducted inside gaming cafes and likely host small Valorant tournaments and other game-related activities. Here are the locations of all the events across different regions in India.
North
Delhi
- Cafe Name: Lan Shack Gaming
- Address: F203, Second Floor, Ashish Complex, New Rajdhani Enclave, Preet Vihar, Delhi-110092
- Date: June 2, 2023
Faridabad
- Cafe Name: The Cabal
- Address: First Floor, SCF-45, Sector 15 Market, Faridabad - 121007, Haryana
- Date: June 2, 2023
South
Bengaluru
- Cafe Name: LXG
- Address: Ground Floor, 12th Cross, 15, Paramahansa Yogananda Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Domlur, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008
- Date: June 2, 2023
Chennai
- Cafe Name: LXG
- Address: 1st Floor, Fortuna Towers, No. 1, 1, Dr MGR Salai, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034
- Date: June 2, 2023
Hyderabad
- Cafe Name: Gamers Guild
- Address: Mayfair Building, 1-8-303/34, 4th floor, Sardar Patel Rd, Sindhi Colony, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500016
- Landmark: Karachi building 4th floor
- Date: June 2, 2023
West
Mumbai
- Cafe Name: Next Level Gaming Cafe
- Address: Office no.1, Ground floor, Shiv kunj, Bhakti Vedant Swami Marg Near JVPD bus depot, Juhu Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400049
- Landmark: Opp. Palas Cafe
- Date: June 2, 2023
Nashik
- Cafe Name: Circle Gaming
- Address: 1, Smita Apartment No.2, Patil Lane No.1, College Road, Nashik-42200
- Landmark: Near Magnum Hospital
- Date: June 2, 2023
Indore
- Cafe Name: GI Mainframe
- Address: Gi Mainframe Esports Gaming Cafe 266, Sai Kripa Colony Mahalaxmi Nagar Main Road, Indore - 452010
- Date: June 2, 2023
Pune
- Cafe Name: Intencity
- Address: Office No. 101/A Sunshree Suntec, Opp Sunflower Apartments, Near Bliss Cafe, NIBM-Salunkhe Vihar Road, Pune, Maharashtra 411048
- Date: June 3-4, 2023
East
Guwahati
- Cafe Name: Gamers Den
- Address: 3rd Floor, Ivory Enclave, Near Usha Court, RG Baruah Rd, Guwahati, Assam 781024
- Date: June 2, 2023
Kolkata
- Cafe Name: Fusion Max
- Address: 10/99A, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700092
- Date: June 2, 2023
Nagaland
- Cafe Name: ROG Meta Esports
- Address: 3rd floor mato complex, P.R. Hill, Kohima, Nagaland 797001
- Date: June 3-4, 2023
This is the first such Valorant event taking place in India. This shows the developers' acknowledgment of the country as a viable market for PC-based games and esports and will open up prospects for more such events.
