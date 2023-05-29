Bharat Valorant Anniversary Celebrations: Dates, locations, and more

Valorant came out for an open audience after its Close Beta phase on June 2, 2020. 2023 marks the completion of its third year. In that time, the game introduced 11 new Agents and five new maps, bringing the total to 21 Agents and nine maps. This has led to Valorant undergoing numerous metas and changes. The game has also successfully hosted official esports events starting in 2020, which has become the magnanimous Valorant Champions Tour as it stands today.

Over the last three years, developers have shown special interest in India, perhaps owing to its giant market potential. The game has added an Indian Agent, Harbor, and a map, Lotus, based in India.

As Valorant turns three, developers have announced a set of celebrations that will take place in various Indian cities on June 2, 2023. You can find all the relevant venue details in this article.

Locations of all Bharat Valorant Anniversary Celebration events

VALORANT // India & South Asia @playVALORANTsa



Join us this week from in celebrating VALORANT's 3rd birthday in the Bharat VALORANT Anniversary Celebrations in selected PC Cafes across India.



The celebrations will occur in various cities across different corners of India. All events will be conducted inside gaming cafes and likely host small Valorant tournaments and other game-related activities. Here are the locations of all the events across different regions in India.

North

Delhi

Cafe Name: Lan Shack Gaming

Address: F203, Second Floor, Ashish Complex, New Rajdhani Enclave, Preet Vihar, Delhi-110092

Date: June 2, 2023

Faridabad

Cafe Name: The Cabal

Address: First Floor, SCF-45, Sector 15 Market, Faridabad - 121007, Haryana

Date: June 2, 2023

South

Bengaluru

Cafe Name: LXG

Address: Ground Floor, 12th Cross, 15, Paramahansa Yogananda Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Domlur, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

Date: June 2, 2023

Chennai

Cafe Name: LXG

Address: 1st Floor, Fortuna Towers, No. 1, 1, Dr MGR Salai, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600034

Date: June 2, 2023

Hyderabad

Cafe Name: Gamers Guild

Address: Mayfair Building, 1-8-303/34, 4th floor, Sardar Patel Rd, Sindhi Colony, Begumpet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500016

Landmark: Karachi building 4th floor

Date: June 2, 2023

West

Mumbai

Cafe Name: Next Level Gaming Cafe

Address: Office no.1, Ground floor, Shiv kunj, Bhakti Vedant Swami Marg Near JVPD bus depot, Juhu Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400049

Landmark: Opp. Palas Cafe

Date: June 2, 2023

Nashik

Cafe Name: Circle Gaming

Address: 1, Smita Apartment No.2, Patil Lane No.1, College Road, Nashik-42200

Landmark: Near Magnum Hospital

Date: June 2, 2023

Indore

Cafe Name: GI Mainframe

Address: Gi Mainframe Esports Gaming Cafe 266, Sai Kripa Colony Mahalaxmi Nagar Main Road, Indore - 452010

Date: June 2, 2023

Pune

Cafe Name: Intencity

Address: Office No. 101/A Sunshree Suntec, Opp Sunflower Apartments, Near Bliss Cafe, NIBM-Salunkhe Vihar Road, Pune, Maharashtra 411048

Date: June 3-4, 2023

East

Guwahati

Cafe Name: Gamers Den

Address: 3rd Floor, Ivory Enclave, Near Usha Court, RG Baruah Rd, Guwahati, Assam 781024

Date: June 2, 2023

Kolkata

Cafe Name: Fusion Max

Address: 10/99A, Bijoygarh, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700092

Date: June 2, 2023

Nagaland

Cafe Name: ROG Meta Esports

Address: 3rd floor mato complex, P.R. Hill, Kohima, Nagaland 797001

Date: June 3-4, 2023

This is the first such Valorant event taking place in India. This shows the developers' acknowledgment of the country as a viable market for PC-based games and esports and will open up prospects for more such events.

