BOOM Esports vs. ZETA DIVISION: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is progressing with an electric pace live in Istanbul, Turkey. With a few teams securing their place in the playoffs, the rest of the participants are starting to feel the pressure.

The top 16 global teams are playing in the tournament. All are well deserving and are currently fighting head-to-head against each other in the VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul event to mark their names in Valorant's competitive history.

All of the remaining teams now have to gear up and battle for their spot in the playoffs. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if their favorites qualify in the battle for the Valorant Champions 2022: Istanbul title.

BOOM Esports vs. ZETA DIVISION: Which team will face the first elimination in VCT Champions 2022?

BOOM Esports had their first match in the group stage of VCT Champions 2022 against OpTic Gaming. They were defeated with a scoreline of 1-2 in a best-of-three format. The latter has since secured its spot in the playoffs for the world stage.

ZETA DIVISION also had their first match in the group stage. They were defeated with a scoreline of 0-2 in a best-of-three format against LOUD. The latter were defeated by OpTic Gaming and were knocked down to the lower brackets.

The team who wins in the upcoming match-up between BOOM Esports and ZETA DIVISION will be going against LOUD. The team that loses will be eliminated from the tournament and will not be participating in the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul playoffs.

Recent Performances

BOOM Esports

They had a spectacular performance in their first match against OpTic Gaming on Breeze (map 1). They played an excruciating overtime and won by a scoreline of 18-16, persevering through overtime and the map.

However, they were not so consistent in the maps that followed after. BOOM Esports were defeated on Bind (map 2) and Fracture (map 3) by OpTic Gaming with scorelines of 5-13 and 3-13 respectively. They then moved to the Lower Brackets as a result.

ZETA DIVISION

They played their first match-up in the Group Stage against LOUD. However, they performed somewhat inconsistently and could not a win a single map against the latter. They were defeated on Ascent (map 1) an Fracture (map 2) consecutively with a scoreline of 8-13 an 9-13 respectively, which knocked them down to the Lower Brackets.

Predictions

BOOM Esports have been showing with consistency throughout the VCT 2022 event. Despite their loss against OpTic Gaming, they seem to be super energetic and ready to take their place back.

ZETA DIVISION have been a fan-favorite team and have shown their viewers what they are capable of. Ingenuity paired with mechanical prowess make this team a very deadly opponent.

There is much dilemma in choosing a side, but going through the stats and past performances, it is highly likely that BOOM Esports will take the victory unless a lucky star shines upon ZETA DIVISION.

Head-to-head

BOOM Esports vs ZETA DIVISION head-to-head (Image via vlr.gg)

BOOM Esports and ZETA DIVISION have never had the chance to go head-to-head against each other.

This match will determine who will be the first team to leave the VCT Champions 2022: Istanbul. The stakes will be very high and both these teams will undoubtedly try and win every single round.

Potential lineups

BOOM Esports

Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin

David "tehbotoL" Monangin

Monangin Fikri "famouz" Zaki

Rizkie Adla "BerserX" Kusuma

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad (IGL)

Rahmad (IGL) Ji “Meow” Dong-Jun (Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida (IGL)

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Yuto "Xdll" Mizomori [On loan from SCARZ]

Hibiki “XQQ” Motoyama (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming match between BOOM Esports and ZETA DIVISION on Valorant’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. The game will begin on Sunday, September 4, at 5:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm CEST / 5:30 pm IST.

