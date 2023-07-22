Cloud9 vs Leviatán - VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas LCQ is in its final matches. A total of seven teams have been giving their best to get the only spot for Champions 2023. So far, four teams have already been eliminated. These are Sentinels, FURIA, MIBR, and 100 Thieves. Day 5 will see the two teams, Cloud9 and Leviatán, go against each other in the Lower Finals.

Day 4 had two matches. The first was between KRÜ Esports and Cloud9. KRÜ was able to create yet another upset as they shocked everyone by defeating Cloud9 by 2-1 in the Bo3 series (best-of-three). This made them the first team to make it to the Grand Finals.

The second match between Sentinels and Leviatán was an elimination match. Leviatán was able to find their form again and absolutely dominated Sentinels on both maps, Fracture and Split. They won the Bo3 series by 2-0 and gave only a total of 12 rounds to Sentinels.

Cloud9 vs Leviatán - Which team will make their way to the Grand finals of VCT Americas LCQ?

Predictions

Cloud9 had a phenomenal run in the Regular Season of VCT Americas League. Despite changes in the roster, the new squad got a lot of wins under their belt and barely missed qualifying in VCT Masters Tokyo.

Leviatán also had a great performance in the Regular Season of the League. However, the team wasn't able to do well in the Playoffs and saw an early elimination, which is why they weren't able to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo.

The LCQ matchup favors Cloud9 as their performance has been comparatively better. However, Leviatán is definitely a team that can turn the tables on Cloud9 and has the potential to eliminate them.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other before during the Playoffs of the VCT Americas League, where Cloud9 won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was against KRÜ Esports in Americas LCQ, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Leviatán's most recent match was against Sentinels in Americas LCQ, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into watch parties by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 22 at 1 pm PT/ 10 pm CEST/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

Poll : Who will win this match? Cloud9 Leviatán 0 votes