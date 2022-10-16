"Connection with Indian audience is going to be a lot deeper": Enigma Gaming's owner shares significance of Harbor's release in Valorant

Harbor is the first-ever Indian Agent to make it to the Valorant roster. Although there's little to no chance of another Indian Agent making it to the game in the near future, the Indian community is quite excited about Harbor and his flamboyant yet mysterious personality.

At a recent Valorant event organized in Mumbai, Enigma Gaming owner Aryaman Wasan expressed his opinions about Harbor and its significance to the Indian community. Here's what he had to say:

"I think Harbor is the best thing that could happen to Valorant in South Asia and especially in India. Now having an agent from here, you know, I think that the connection with the Indian audience is going to be a lot deeper."

Harbor and the Indian Valorant scene

At the end of the day, everything boils down to representation. It's easy to understand that in video game titles, if any character is based upon a specific region, a good number of players will flock to the game just to try out the character.

For a country like India, which is rather new to the global esports scenario, having an Agent come from the country does act as a huge boost to the game and its popularity within the region.

During the event, Manoj Kasyap, the owner of Velocity Gaming, mentioned that he was excited to see how things would pan out following Harbor's release. Kasyap said:

"Honestly, very happy with how Riot is progressing towards our region. The kind of things that they have done for us and the opportunities that they have given us are very forthcoming compared to all the other esports titles that we had. The kind of ecosystem that we believe in is what Riot believes in the same, so that kind of synergy is what is needed for common growth."

Dr. Rushindra Sinha, the owner of Global Esports, also shared his thoughts about Harbor's release in India. Global Esports will be seen participating in the Pacific League 2023 Valorant tournament season. Sinha said:

"Initially, we weren't very sure. A lot of people did tell us that why do want to put all your eggs in one basket, and that's when we realized if we are to put all our eggs in one basket, it should be in a title that comes from Riot Games because they have a legacy of building titles that are stable and we know are going to do great. Which is why what we saw with League of Legends, now we knew would be replicated with an FPS title."

He added:

"Having an Indian Agent in-game and having that South Asia representation is absolutely brilliant. This is probably the biggest launch of any individual Agent across any title. I mean, I don't think anyone has gone above and beyond like this right with the music, to the tease, to the build-up of this Agent coming out. It's been absolutely phenomenal."

Riot Games went all out with the build-up to Harbor from the beginning. From his theme song to the minute details included in his voice lines, the developers paid a lot of attention to the minute details while making the overall character design of Harbor.

The Agent is set to arrive on October 18, along with Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, which will feature a fresh battlepass and a new range of cosmetics.

