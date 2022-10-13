"This Battlepass was meant to feel mysterious and fun": Valorant devs open up about the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass

Valorant Battlepass is probably the easiest way for players to get their hands on certain cosmetics in the game. While specific weapon bundles are readily available in the item shop, they are somewhat expensive. Interestingly enough, the Battlepass usually has three different skin lines up for grabs, provided players can hit the required level before it expires.

A lot of thinking and planning goes into conceptualizing and designing a Battlepass for each season of Valorant. With a new season around the corner, the developers at Riot Games talked about the inspirations behind the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass.

Valorant developers shed some light on how the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass came together

As mentioned before, a lot of hard work goes behind creating a Battlepass of such magnitude. Laura Baltzer, Producer at Riot Games, spoke about the goals that the team kept in mind while designing the Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass:

"We are continuing to try new things when it comes to creating the items that go into our Battlepasses. With this one, we have probably the most cohesive thematic of any we’ve done before. This battlepass was meant to feel mysterious and fun, to lean into a thematic of adventure. We even explore some of our current Agents’ pasts in the “Unearthed” card series. There you’ll see some familiar artifacts and maybe learn something new about one of your favorite Agents."

She further went on to mention that some weapon skins in the Battlepass were inspired by Harbor and his adventurous nature. With the Iridian Thorn skinline, the idea was to showcase a fusion between nature and ancient technology:

"For this Battlepass, we were inspired by the adventurous nature of our newest Agent, Harbor. We wanted to fill this pass with items that gave a feeling of mystery and beauty. For example, with the Iridian Thorn skinline we were trying to create weapons that felt like a fusion between ancient technology and the natural mystery of a rare flower."

Baltzer added:

"At the same time we have Starlit Odyssey, the skinline with variants in this battlepass. This skinline takes cues from the tradition of adventurers using the stars to navigate their way to their destination. As always, our Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards take inspiration from a multitude of sources. We hope that there’s something for everyone in the accessories here."

There was, however, a small incident that led to the creation of Corbin's Light Gun Buddy. Catalina Faerman, Associate Integration Artist, spoke about the inspiration behind this gun buddy:

"Corbin’s Light holds deep personal meaning. It was made for one of our players who sadly passed away during his battle with cancer. The Make-a-Wish Foundation named a star after Corbin, so we decided to honor him by creating a Gun Buddy inspired by his star, and additional design notes from his brother."

She added:

"In some ways it was incredibly easy to design. Corbin and I are kindred spirits in our love of astronomy. It has been my dream to work at Riot for a long time, and it’s my Star Guardian fan art for League of Legends that ultimately led me here."

"So Corbin’s Gun Buddy almost felt meant-to-be. In other ways it was an overwhelming task. I wanted to make something that he would’ve been proud of but also represented him. Thankfully I had help from our awesome concept artists to come up with the design. We chose blue for the crystal as it was Corbin’s favorite color, and I added the coordinates to the Make-a-Wish star as an engraving on the frame."

"I haven’t been on the VALORANT team for long, so I’m honored and grateful beyond words to the team who entrusted me and supported me with this task. Most of all, I’m indebted to Corbin and our players for inspiring us and giving me the opportunity to make art for them. I’m incredibly proud of Corbin’s Light and I will carry this experience with me always."

It's rather touching and inspiring to see all the work and effort involved in creating such a beautiful Valorant Battlepass. The developers have never disappointed fans with these items to date. Hopefully, the community will like the upcoming Battlepass, too, once it goes live on October 18 alongside the new agent Harbor.

