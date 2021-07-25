Could Valorant and League of Legends be connected through the multiverse?

Riot Games is known to build a story-rich universe in and around games like Valorant and the League of Legends.

Since the launch of League of Legends in 2009, Riot Games has been building up the League Universe, World of Runeterra, with interesting characters and intriguing storylines. Riot Games have even successfully expanded the League Universe through other games such as the auto battler Teamfighter Tactics, the MOBA League of Legend Wild Rift, and the digital card collectible game Legends of Runeterra.

Valorant is Riot's first game in a decade to not be part of the League Universe. Instead, it builds upon its own world inhabited by people who have gained extraordinary power due to an unknown resource known as Radianite.

Is the world of Valorant and League of Legend part of the same multiverse?

Valorant crossed over with the League Universe for the first time during the Sentinels of Light event. As a result, Valorant introduced two new weapon bundles, The Ruination and the Sentinels of Light. The bundles featured weapons from the League Universe, such as the Sword of Viego in the Ruination Bundle, to be played within Valorant. While it could just be a fun nod towards the other universe, it could also be much more.

With the recent Duality cinematic, Riot Games confirmed the multiverse, where the mirror version of agents from Earth 1 is invading the other universe and detonating the spike made of Radianite.

Mirror Earth agents are not only utilizing Radianite to travel between worlds but also hint at mining the Radianite reserve of Earth 1. There are several mysteries regarding Radianite, but one thing is for certain, the alien resource contains an untapped potential of energy. It not only gave power to many of the Valorant Protocol agents but also powers the weapons and gadgets of many.

While mirror earth agents utilize Radianite to travel between different worlds, it could be possible that the multiple Radianite explosions have created a tear into the multiverse, due to which the weapons from the League Universe have appeared as a Multiverse Bleed in.

While the characters from the Valorant Universe and the League Universe aren’t interacting with each other anytime soon, this multiverse theory could potentially tie in the world of Valorant to Runeterra.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s view, and should not be taken as official confirmation by the Riot Games

Edited by Gautham Balaji