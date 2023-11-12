curry Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Rahul "curry" Nemani is an American Valorant pro player who last played for Cloud9. He was the flex player for his team as he played multiple Agents like Skye, KAY/O, Viper, and even Raze.

curry started out his Valorant journey by joining T1 in February 2021 to compete in the NA region. However, the team was not able to perform well and did not qualify for any international events.

In 2022, he became a part of a trade between Cloud9 and T1. Here player Son "xeta" Seon-ho and coach Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum were exchanged for curry. Later, T1 left the NA region and went to South Korea to compete in the Pacific League for VCT 2023.

Everything fans need to know about curry's Valorant settings in 2023

At the moment, curry is not a part of any pro team and has gotten into content creation. Recently, he did get a chance to play on stage with Cloud9 for the off-season event, Red Bull Home Ground #4.

This event held in Tokyo saw curry surprise everyone with his performance. Cloud9 ended up finishing in second place in the event. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2023.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.12

eDPI: 192

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

ADS sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Black

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.73

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Asus ROG Harpe Ace

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft

Keyboard: Asus ROG Falchion Ace

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Pink

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

While the above settings can give a great headstart to beginners, it is essential for every player to have a proper aim routine in Valorant. Players can also watch VCT matches to improve their game sense and map knowledge.

From the looks of the off-season matches, VCT 2024 has the potential to be one of the most entertaining years in Valorant esports. Many organizations have formed some strong teams, and only time will tell which of them can become the best in the world.