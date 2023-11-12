curry Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Rahul "curry" Nemani is an American Valorant pro player who last played for Cloud9. He was the flex player for his team as he played multiple Agents like Skye, KAY/O, Viper, and even Raze.
curry started out his Valorant journey by joining T1 in February 2021 to compete in the NA region. However, the team was not able to perform well and did not qualify for any international events.
In 2022, he became a part of a trade between Cloud9 and T1. Here player Son "xeta" Seon-ho and coach Yoon "Autumn" Eu-teum were exchanged for curry. Later, T1 left the NA region and went to South Korea to compete in the Pacific League for VCT 2023.
Everything fans need to know about curry's Valorant settings in 2023
At the moment, curry is not a part of any pro team and has gotten into content creation. Recently, he did get a chance to play on stage with Cloud9 for the off-season event, Red Bull Home Ground #4.
This event held in Tokyo saw curry surprise everyone with his performance. Cloud9 ended up finishing in second place in the event. Mentioned below are his Valorant settings for 2023.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 0.12
- eDPI: 192
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- ADS sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Black
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 1
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.73
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Asus ROG Harpe Ace
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero XSoft
- Keyboard: Asus ROG Falchion Ace
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Pink
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
While the above settings can give a great headstart to beginners, it is essential for every player to have a proper aim routine in Valorant. Players can also watch VCT matches to improve their game sense and map knowledge.
From the looks of the off-season matches, VCT 2024 has the potential to be one of the most entertaining years in Valorant esports. Many organizations have formed some strong teams, and only time will tell which of them can become the best in the world.