dapr’s Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

dapr’s Valorant settings are great for players who like to anchor a site or want to master the Sentinel/Controller role. Micheal “dapr” Gulino is a player on Oxygen Esports' roster. The former CS:GO professional has competed in various Counter-Strike tournaments in the past. He started his esports career in Riot Games' shooter in 2020 when he got signed by Sentinels.

dapr has participated in numerous Valorant tournaments, such as the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2, VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, VCT 2021: North America Stage 3 Challengers 1, VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs, and VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters. His greatest feat is arguably securing first place in the VCT 2021: Stage 2 Masters - Reykjavík.

This article discusses dapr’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, video settings, mouse sensitivity, and more.

Note: dapr’s Valorant settings have been taken from prosettings.net.

Everything to know about dapr’s Valorant settings

Expand Tweet

Dapr’s Valorant settings are listed below:

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 0.16

0.16 eDPI: 256

256 ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

Unknown Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 4000

4000 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Crosshair Color: #00FF00

#00FF00 Outlines: Off

Off Outline Opacity: 0

0 Outline Thickness: 0

0 Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity : 0

: 0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 0

0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.5

Also read: Sayaplayer's Valorant settings

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: Mouse Wheel Up/Mouse Wheel Down

Mouse Wheel Up/Mouse Wheel Down Equip Secondary Weapon: Mouse 5

Mouse 5 Equip Melee Weapon: Mouse 4

Mouse 4 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: V

V Use/Equip Ability 2: 3

3 Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Fixed Orientation: Based on Side

Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

4x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2566K 360Hz Gaming Monitor

Zowie XL2566K 360Hz Gaming Monitor Mouse: G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K White

G-Wolves Hati S+ 4K White Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Deep Blue

Zowie G-SR-SE Deep Blue Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Headset: HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti

For more articles related to Valorant professional players' settings, check out the following links: