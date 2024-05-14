Benkai's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Benkai’s Valorant settings will certainly help you to get a significant grasp of the Sentinel Agents. Hailing from Singapore, Benedict “Benkai” Tan is a professional esports player currently signed under the Global Esports banner. He is fulfilling the role of a primary Sentinel role for the team. However, he can fill other roles and can be considered a flex.
Unlike some professionals, being a former CS: GO professional, he hasn’t had much difficulty switching to Riot’s 5v5 tactical shooter. He dipped his foot into Valorant with PRX, a SEA organization.
Over two years, Benkai and PRX have accomplished several achievements in the regional and international Valorant esports scene. They were placed 4th and 2nd in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters, and VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters respectively. Moreover, they won VCT 2023: Pacific League.
After serving a handsome amount of years in the Singaporean org, Benkai joined Global Esports. However, he’s yet to win something big with the Indian esports organization.
That said, this article will dive into Benkai’s Valorant settings in 2024.
P.S.: Benkai's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.
Global Esports Benkai's Valorant settings in 2024
Here’s a quick glimpse of Benkai's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.25
- eDPI: 200
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 0.7
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Mouse Acceleration: On
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #ffffff
- Outlines: Off
- Centre Dot: On
- Centre Dot Opacity: 1
- Centre Dot Thickness: 3
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: Off
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Zowie XL2566K
- Mouse: ENDGAME GEAR OP1we Wireless
- Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft
- Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini
- Headset: EPOS H6PRO White
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
