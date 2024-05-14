Benkai's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Benkai’s Valorant settings will certainly help you to get a significant grasp of the Sentinel Agents. Hailing from Singapore, Benedict “Benkai” Tan is a professional esports player currently signed under the Global Esports banner. He is fulfilling the role of a primary Sentinel role for the team. However, he can fill other roles and can be considered a flex.

Unlike some professionals, being a former CS: GO professional, he hasn’t had much difficulty switching to Riot’s 5v5 tactical shooter. He dipped his foot into Valorant with PRX, a SEA organization.

Over two years, Benkai and PRX have accomplished several achievements in the regional and international Valorant esports scene. They were placed 4th and 2nd in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters, and VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters respectively. Moreover, they won VCT 2023: Pacific League.

After serving a handsome amount of years in the Singaporean org, Benkai joined Global Esports. However, he’s yet to win something big with the Indian esports organization.

That said, this article will dive into Benkai’s Valorant settings in 2024.

P.S.: Benkai's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg.

Global Esports Benkai's Valorant settings in 2024

Here’s a quick glimpse of Benkai's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.25

0.25 eDPI: 200

200 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 0.7

0.7 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Mouse Acceleration: On

On Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Crosshair Color: #ffffff

#ffffff Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: On

On Centre Dot Opacity: 1

1 Centre Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: E

E Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.2

1.2 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: Off

Off Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: Zowie XL2566K

Zowie XL2566K Mouse: ENDGAME GEAR OP1we Wireless

ENDGAME GEAR OP1we Wireless Mousepad: Artisan FX Hien Soft

Artisan FX Hien Soft Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini

Ducky One 2 Mini Headset: EPOS H6PRO White

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K

Intel Core i9-10900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

If Benkai's Valorant settings aren’t to your liking, here are other Valorant settings you can try in 2024: