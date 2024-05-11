AtaKaptan's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

AtaKaptan’s Valorant settings will help you get a grasp of Riot’s tactical shooter by mastering Controller Agents. Hailing from Turkey, Ata “AtaKaptan” Tan is a professional player, currently signed under the FUT Esports banner. This 22-year-old esports professional is one of the youngest prospects from the Middle East region. He’s the primary Controller player for his team.
Despite being a Controller for the team, his exceptional game sense and cerebral gameplay during dire situations have earned him a spot as one of the top Controllers in the EMEA region.
AtaKaptan has dipped his foot into the Valorant esports scene with a tier-2 team named Press Insert. Later, he joined Thunderbolts Gaming, where he garnered a plethora of experience. However, he failed to win anything big. In 2022, he joined FUT Esports and got a huge kickstart in his career. He’s been a part of the FUT organization since then.
That being said, this article will showcase all of AtaKaptan’s Valorant settings including his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, video settings, and more in 2024.
FUT Esports’ AtaKaptan's Valorant settings in 2024
After showcasing a top-notch performance in the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1, FUT has qualified for the VCT Masters Shanghai. Now he’s determined enough to prove himself on the big stage.
Here’s a detailed description of AtaKaptan's Valorant settings in 2024:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.28
- eDPI: 224
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Mouse Acceleration: On
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Crosshair Color: #00ff00
- Outlines: Off
- Centre Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 1
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Crosshair Code: Unknown
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.093
- Minimap Zoom: 0.723
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: FXAA
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Zowie EC2-CW
- Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Black
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070Ti
Therefore, this concludes AtaKaptan’s Valorant settings in 2024. Players who wish to emulate his playstyle can copy this Turkish professional’s settings from here.
