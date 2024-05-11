AtaKaptan's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

AtaKaptan’s Valorant settings will help you get a grasp of Riot’s tactical shooter by mastering Controller Agents. Hailing from Turkey, Ata “AtaKaptan” Tan is a professional player, currently signed under the FUT Esports banner. This 22-year-old esports professional is one of the youngest prospects from the Middle East region. He’s the primary Controller player for his team.

Despite being a Controller for the team, his exceptional game sense and cerebral gameplay during dire situations have earned him a spot as one of the top Controllers in the EMEA region.

AtaKaptan has dipped his foot into the Valorant esports scene with a tier-2 team named Press Insert. Later, he joined Thunderbolts Gaming, where he garnered a plethora of experience. However, he failed to win anything big. In 2022, he joined FUT Esports and got a huge kickstart in his career. He’s been a part of the FUT organization since then.

That being said, this article will showcase all of AtaKaptan’s Valorant settings including his mouse sensitivity, keybinds, video settings, and more in 2024.

P.S.: AtaKaptan's Valorant settings have been procured from prosettings.net and prosettings.gg

FUT Esports’ AtaKaptan's Valorant settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

After showcasing a top-notch performance in the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1, FUT has qualified for the VCT Masters Shanghai. Now he’s determined enough to prove himself on the big stage.

Here’s a detailed description of AtaKaptan's Valorant settings in 2024:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.28

0.28 eDPI: 224

224 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Mouse Acceleration: On

On Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Crosshair Color: #00ff00

#00ff00 Outlines: Off

Off Centre Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 6

6 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Crosshair Code: Unknown

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: C

C Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 3: E

E Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: On

On Minimap Size: 1.093

1.093 Minimap Zoom: 0.723

0.723 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1280x960

1280x960 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Nvidia Reflex: On+Boost

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow (Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Alienware AW2521H Mouse: Zowie EC2-CW

Zowie EC2-CW Mousepad: Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge

Zowie G-SR-SE Rouge Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Black

Logitech G Pro X TKL Keyboard Black Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950x

AMD Ryzen 9 5950x Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070Ti

Therefore, this concludes AtaKaptan’s Valorant settings in 2024. Players who wish to emulate his playstyle can copy this Turkish professional’s settings from here.

If AtaKaptan's Valorant settings aren’t up to your taste, here are other settings you can try in 2024: